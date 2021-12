MMQB: 29 (Previous: 31) “The Lions are probably not going to end this year with a winning streak, but they’ll put themselves in a position to transform their defense with the No. 1 pick in the draft. This season was not beautiful, but starting 2022 as one of the 10 best teams in net yards per rushing attempt and having an offensive line good enough to court some quarterback talent isn’t the worst place to be.” — MMQB’s rotating writers ($ubscription required)

