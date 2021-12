Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot. He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London. Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced...

