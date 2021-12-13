Travis Scott dropped from Coachella, hard seltzer discontinued in wake of 'Astroworld' tragedy

In the wake of numerous lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has been dropped from the 2022 Coachella lineup and his hard seltzer Cacti has been discontinued.

Alongside Rage Against The Machine , Scott was initially announced as one of the first headliners for Coachella 2022 back in August. He was originally scheduled to headline the 2020 version of the festival, but that was ultimately postponed for two consecutive years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he’s been pulled from Coachella’s 2022 lineup, KESQ-TV reports.

The news follows a petition that over 60,000 people signed calling on Goldenvoice and other concert promoters to remove Scott from future festival lineups.

Scott’s hard seltzer, Cacti, has also been discontinued by Anheuser-Busch. "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told CNN Business.

The decision comes after Scott gave his first interview following the Astroworld tragedy. In the interview with host Charlamagne Tha God , Scott said he didn’t know the exact details of the events at his show “until minutes before the press conference” after his set.

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal,” a representative from Anheuser-Busch told Pitchfork . As a result, Cacti and Anheuser-Busch made the mutual decision to discontinue the product.

“Cacti asked AB Inbev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

