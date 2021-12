Online fashion firm Boohoo has warned over sales and earnings after being hit by supply chain disruption, surging costs and customers returning more garments.The group said it expects full-year net sales to rise by between 12% and 14%, compared with the 20% to 25% previously guided.Underlying earnings are set to come in between £117 million and £139 million for the year to February 28.Boohoo said it was braced for an earnings impact of around £20 million from higher freight costs to the UK, while European and overseas trade is being hampered by consumer uncertainty and delivery delays.The group added that...

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO