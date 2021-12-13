Looking to save money? Try coupon stacking

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever heard of coupon stacking? It’s this consumer trend saving holiday shoppers a ton of money!

With Black Friday sales far behind us, many Coloradans are looking for additional ways to save on their holiday shopping.

Coupon stacking allows a person to combine several different coupons (from the same store), which add up to incredible savings in the end.

Right now about 80 major retailers and online sellers like Amazon and Target are taking part in coupon stacking.

To learn more about coupon stacking and to see which retailers are taking part, click here or here .

