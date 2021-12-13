Talking UCF Commitments Miguel Maldonado and Keahnist Thompson with Coach Marvin Frazier

Lakeland Coach Marvin Frazier joins the podcast to talk about UCF’s two Lakeland commitments.

Marvin Frazier is the Wide Receiver Coach with Lakeland (Fla.) High School, and he spearheads the recruitments of the Dreadnaughts' top prospects. Two of those players, Miguel Maldonado and Keahnist Thompson , are committed to UCF. During a podcast, Coach Frazier discusses those two players and their talents with Inside The Knights.

Their work ethic, upside, attributes and what they are capable of doing, as he saw them each day at practice during their careers at Lakeland High School.

Additionally, Coach Frazier discussed the loaded underclassmen group for Lakeland High School, including but not limited to 2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Williams and 2024 running back prospect D'marius Rucker .

Other prime topics include:

**The identity of Polk County players and how football is entrenched within the county. Does not matter if it’s Lakeland, Bartow, Haines City, Auburndale, Frostproof, Fort Meade, Mulberry or Winter Haven, the high school football players in Polk County take football seriously. Coach Frazier even discussed how important youth football is within Polk County, and how those youth leagues help develop players at an earlier age. This will be an area that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his entire staff recruit heavily.

**The final topic of discussion would be the Transfer Portal and how it's here to stay, and that high school athletes have to be versatile to compete with college transfers for college scholarships.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray

The Transfer Portal, How it Changes High School Football Recruiting

Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?

Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl