ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs Respond to Raiders’ Pregame Diss With 48–9 Shellacking

By Dan Gartland
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPCv9_0dLTUAUg00

If you’re going to disrespect your opponent before the game, you have to walk the walk once the whistle blows.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stick a fork in the Raiders

The reeling Raiders desperately needed a win Sunday in Kansas City. Having lost four of its last five games and sitting at 6–6 on the year, a victory would have been a major boost to Las Vegas’s playoff hopes before closing out the season against four fellow contenders (the Browns, Broncos, Colts and Chargers).

And it’s tough to think of a better place to pick up a momentum-swinging win. After all, the Raiders’ most impressive win of the 2020 season came against the Chiefs on the road. They celebrated that win by taking a victory lap around the stadium in their bus, which led to a war of words between Andy Reid and Jon Gruden before their rematch in Las Vegas .

So the Raiders tried to make another statement before Sunday’s game. After pregame warmups, they huddled up at midfield, standing on top of the Chiefs’ logo. The Kansas City fans already in their seats responded with a shower of boos.

Now that’s how you kick off a rivalry game. So, surely the Raiders followed through on their posturing once the whistle blew, right?

Not one bit.

On the very first play from scrimmage, Josh Jacobs fumbled and the Chiefs returned it for a touchdown. Things didn’t get any better after that. Kansas City raced out to a 35–0 first-half lead, and the Vegas offense sputtered. The Raiders didn’t even get the ball past midfield until there were 41 seconds left in the first half. The Chiefs went on to win 48–9.

“You definitely don’t want people coming into your stadium and trying to disrespect things that you’ve built,” Patrick Mahomes said after the game . “It gave us a little bit more motivation.”

Mahomes wasn’t the only player who took issue with the logo gathering.

“I don’t think champions really act in that manner,” Tyrann Mathieu said. “I’m just trying to stay humble.”

A bunch of Chiefs players sounded off about it on Twitter after the game, too.

If you’re going to disrespect your opponent before a game, the last thing you can do is lay an egg like that. You have to at least make the game competitive. Losing is one thing, getting walloped by the largest margin in the history of your 62-year rivalry is another.

The best of SI

Urban Meyer isn’t doing anything for the Jaguars . ... The key play in Navy’s win over Army was an accidental fake punt . ... Bryce Young is the latest in a long line of Alabama Heisman Trophy winners .

Around the sports world

Urban Meyer threatened to fire anyone who was a source for Saturday’s damning NFL.com story . ... The Broncos paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas by lining up with 10 players on the first play of the game . ... Mike Leach whined about players opting out of bowl games to prepare for the draft . ... Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship after a controversial finish to the season’s final race . ... Highly touted quarterback Quinn Ewers is leaving Ohio State for Texas .

Justin Herbert is making a case that he’s the best deep ball passer in the NFL

Anarchy in the Champions League draw

A punt return touchdown is always so cool

Of course Dan Snyder’s franchise doesn’t give the opposing team working equipment

Seriously, Washington can’t get anything right

Vintage Cam

Brian Kelly is 60 years old

51 for KD

LeBron’s still got it

This was ridiculous even before the kick save

Not sports

An Italian diocese apologized after a bishop told a bunch of kids that Santa isn’t real . ... A city in California might officially ban drinking alcohol during city council meetings .

Get a load of this fat squirrel

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here . Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Brittany Matthews tweeting through Chiefs-Chargers nailbiter is all of us

Brittany Matthews, fiancee to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted through Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, who were one game behind them for first-place in the AFC West. While they are two of the better teams in the AFC, this game also featured a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game — Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Kansas City Star

‘I’m back,’ Patrick Mahomes says as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shuts down haters

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed off for portions of Thursday night’s 34-28 win over the Chargers ... until he wasn’t. Late in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium, Mahomes missed a seemingly easy throw to receiver Mecole Hardman from the Chargers 1-yard line, costing the Chiefs a touchdown. On the next drive, Mahomes was intercepted inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line and the Chargers scored a touchdown shortly after that.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chiefs#Baseball#Bowl Games#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill makes jaw-dropping 40-yard reception

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced a fair bit of adversity in their attempt to overcome the Los Angeles Chargers balanced gameplan, but a huge reception that went for 40 yards to Tyreek Hill from Patrick Mahomes put them back in position to win their Week 15 matchup. With several key starters out on defense against an electric Chargers offense, the Chiefs have looked outmatched at times, but have still packed a punch that could win them this game.
NFL
The Independent

Kelce's OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers

Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime. On first-and-10, Kelce pulled in Mahomes' pass at the 30 and eluded two tackles en route to the end zone, where he was swarmed by teammates.Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for a season-high 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 10 receptions for a...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy