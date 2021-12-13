ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

BTS Member Visits National Gallery of Art, Metro Pictures Closes Its Doors, and More: Morning Links from December 13, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSAM_0dLTU3Oq00

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Headlines

PROVENANCE. The Kunstmuseum Bern in Switzerland has announced that it will return more than two dozen artworks that were part of Cornelius Gurlitt ’s collection, a sizable portion of which is believed to have been Nazi loot. Two of the pieces, both watercolors by Otto Dix will be returned directly to the heirs. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, the heirs to Piet Mondrian have filed suit against the Philadelphia Museum of Art , claiming that its prized work Composition with Blue (1926) by the Dutch-born artist likewise has questionable provenance. The museum has pushed back, arguing that Mondrian never objected to the work being on display at PMA during his lifetime.

FAREWELL. The storied New York gallery Metro Pictures closed its doors once and for all on Saturday at 6 p.m. To mark its closing, Roberta Smith and David Colman sat down with the gallery’s founders Janelle Reiring and Helene Winer to reminisce on the enterprise’s lasting impact on the art world, in particular how it ushered in the Pictures Generation . Critic Jason Farago pointed his Twitter followers to the gallery’s OVR from last year, which includes a detailed history of Metro Pictures by writer Andrew Russeth . And Whitney Museum chief curator Scott Rothkopf shared a photo on Instagram of two matchbooks by artist Louise Lawler from ca. 1995 to honor the gallery’s closure.

The Digest

Investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe reports that the Metropolitan Museum of Art ’s decision to remove the Sackler name from its galleries might have also been influenced by a letter (produced in full) that was organized by photographer and activist Nan Goldin and signed by several prominent artists, including Ai Weiwei , Kara Walker , Arthur Jafa , Maurizio Cattelan , and others. [The New Yorker]

The National Museum of Afghanistan in Kabul has reportedly reopened since the Taliban seized power in August; members of the Taliban’s militia are apparently acting as guards. [The Art Newspaper]

BTS member RM recently paid a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed seeing works by Giorgio Morandi, Claude Monet, and more. [Twitter]

French luxury fashion house Chanel has named the 10 artists who are the recipients of its inaugural biannual Chanel Next Prize , which comes with €100,000 ($113,000) each. [ARTnews]

An exhibition dedicated to Suzanne Valadon at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia “reveals how the French artist explored love, desire, family and jealousy,” writes Ariella Budick . [Financial Times]

Adrian Searle reviewed Kehinde Wiley ’s latest exhibition at the National Gallery in London, which includes five paintings and a new six-channel film installation. [The Guardian]

The Kicker

SPIRITUALITY. As part of a new exhibition titled “Encountering the Buddha: Art and Practice Across Asia,” featuring works owned by New York collector Alice Kandell , the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has commissioned composer Philip Glass , a practicing Buddhist, to “craft a hypnotic 90-minute performance responding to artworks,” the Art Newspaper reports . The Brooklyn Museum currently has on view “ Andy Warhol : Revelation,” exploring the Pop artist’s Catholic side, which Eleanor Heartney has reviewed . All around it seems like a moment to take stock and reflect as the new year approaches.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Rijksmuseum Plans Largest Vermeer Exhibition Ever for 2023

It isn’t uncommon for museums around the world to stage an exhibition devoted to painter Johannes Vermeer, whose intimate scenes of the 17-century Dutch life have fascinated for centuries. It is rare, however, when many of his surviving paintings—around 35—will be reunited in the artist’s home country for a major exhibition. That’s what will happen in spring 2023 when the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam mounts one such show. Not only will this Vermeer exhibition be the first retrospective organized by the Rijksmuseum, it also will likely be the largest gathering of his works ever. In addition to the four works owned by...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Former Whitney Museum Curator Christopher Y. Lew Heads to New L.A. Artist Residency Program

After leaving the Whitney Museum last month, Christopher Y. Lew, a star curator of the New York scene, has joined a new foundation and artist residency program in Los Angeles. Named Horizon, the program is founded by collectors Jason Li and Harry Hu, both of whom are based in the city, as well as May Xue, who was formerly director of educational and institutional relations and general manager at the Hong Kong–based K11 Art Foundation. Xue will serve as the chief executive director of Horizon. Set in a 4,800-square-foot space Downtown Los Angeles, Horizon aims to offer support to early- and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Robert E. Lee Monument to Be Melted Down, White House Addresses Art Market, and More: Morning Links from December 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines TO PRESERVE OR NOT TO PRESERVE. That is the question that has frequently come up during conversations about Confederate monuments that have been removed. A Robert E. Lee monument that was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer won’t quite be kept in its original form, the Washington Post reports. Instead, it’ll be melted down and turned into another artwork by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local Black-led museum. Meanwhile, a monument of a very different sort has been set up at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, per New York Times:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS New York

Metropolitan Museum Of Art Drops Sackler Family Name From Galleries

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday it is dropping the Sackler family name from its galleries. The Met says this decision affects seven exhibition spaces. The museum and the families of Dr. Mortimer Sackler and Dr. Raymond Sackler say they have mutually agreed to the move. The Sacklers, major benefactors of the museum, made their fortune as owners of Purdue Pharma. The drug company is accused of fueling the opioid crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theartsdesk.com

Kehinde Wiley, National Gallery review - more than meets the eye

Still from 'Prelude', 2021 by Kehinde Wiley© Kehinde Wiley. Courtesy of Stephen Friedman Gallery, London, and Galerie Templon, Paris. A black guy replaces Napoleon, for instance, in Wiley’s take on Jean-Auguste Ingres’ 1806 portrait of the Emperor seated on his throne. Wiley’s model sits on Napoleon’s gorgeous ermine cape, but the red velvet robes and laurel wreath have been replaced by casual day wear and a jaunty black cap.
VISUAL ART
Seattle Times

The Met removes Sackler name from its galleries

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday it will remove the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur, a move that comes after years of public protests over the museums’ relationship with the family behind OxyContin. In a joint statement with...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Controversial Revitalization of Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden Approved

A planned revitalization of the Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has been approved, settling a two-year debate between preservationists and the art institution over controversial changes to its sunken sculpture garden. On Thursday, the federal National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted 6-0 in favor of the $60-million project designed by Japanese architect and photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto. The Hirshhorn tapped the artist in 2018 to reimagine its sculpture garden, and his proposal includes new open-air galleries, improved accessibility, and the expansion of a central reflecting pool. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022 and finish in time for...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Jafa
Person
Piet Mondrian
Person
Maurizio Cattelan
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Giorgio Morandi
ARTnews

Berlin Biennale Names Artistic Team for ‘Decolonial’ 2022 Edition Curated by Kader Attia

Next year’s edition of the Berlin Biennale is coming into focus, with the German exhibition having now detailed the artistic team set to organize its 2022 edition with artist Kader Attia, who was announced as artistic director in March. The team set to help oversee the concept and artworks on view includes Ana Teixeira Pinto, Đỗ Tường Linh, Marie Helene Pereira, Noam Segal, and Rasha Salti. The Berlin Biennale has not named a theme or a concept for Attia’s biennial, although the biennial teased a “decolonial” focus in its announcement of the artistic team on Tuesday. At least one of the artistic...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Year of Uncertainty: Artist Mo Kong and the Queens Museum Embark on an Experiment

Like many arts institutions, the Queens Museum has pondered how it can do more for its community. “We were asking ourselves how could we create a relevant model of a museum that is situated and informed by where we are and who our constituents and stakeholders are,” said Sally Tallant, the museum’s executive director. “So we thought, OK, let’s think about what we have: space, resources, and a brilliant team. How can we make available some of that to the wider community?” Part of the answer to that question is the Year of Uncertainty (YoU), a new program that aims...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary Teams Up with Córdoba to Revitalize Spanish City

In a three-year-long partnership forged with officials of the Andalusian regional government, Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), which has outposts in Madrid and Vienna, will bring its enviable art collection to Córdoba, Spain, in an effort to bolster the medieval city’s status as a cultural hub. The official agreement, which will begins in 2022, was finalized during a ceremony in Cordoba on Friday. TBA21’s collection includes works by John Akomfrah, Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, and more, and was assembled by Swiss heiress Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. As part of the plan, works from it will be installed at the Córdoba’s Center for Contemporary Creation...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#National Gallery Of Art#Art World#The Kunstmuseum Bern#Nazi#Dutch#Pma#Twitter#Ovr#Whitney Museum#Digest Investigative#The New Yorker
ARTnews

Getty Museum Acquires Bearded Roman Bust of Young Man in Need of Shave

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles has acquired a marble bust from the first century related to the Roman ritual surrounding the first shaving of a young man’s beard. The portrait of Roman general Germanicus, the adopted son of Tiberius and later the father of Caligula, shows the young buck before the time of his depositio barbae, the term for a boy’s first trip to a barber to trim the stubble on his face. “This stunning portrait bust adds an extraordinary sculpture to the Villa’s collection of Roman portraits,” Timothy Potts, the Getty Museum’s director, said in a statement. “It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Major Retrospective of Robert Indiana’s Sculptures to Open in England Next Spring

A preeminent American Pop artist is making his full-scale British debut. The Yorkshire Sculpture Park in England has announced a retrospective of Robert Indiana’s work to open next March and run through January 2023. Spanning 60 years of the artist’s career, this will be the first survey of Indiana’s sculptures outside the United States. Indiana, who died in 2018 at the age of 90, is widely celebrated as a pioneer of the Pop art movement, though he often bristled at the association. His most enduring works drew inspiration from the billboards, highway signs, and commercial logos that became commonplace in postwar...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Frieze Los Angeles Names Exhibitors for 2022 Edition in February

For its first edition since early 2020, staged just before the pandemic’s lockdown, Frieze Los Angeles has lined up 100 galleries to participate in its 2022 fair, which will run from February 17–20 at a new location, 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, adjacent to the Beverly Hilton hotel. In its third year, the fair has grown significantly—2020’s edition included around 75 exhibitors. The first edition held under the direction of the newly appointed director for Frieze’s two U.S. fairs, Christine Messineo, this fair will bring together galleries from 17 different countries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Louvre to Reverse Renovation of Gallery Adorned With Cy Twombly Mural, Ending Legal Dispute

The Cy Twombly Foundation and the Louvre have settled a dispute over an installation by the late painter installed in one of the museum’s galleries amid legal pressure. The conflict arose earlier this year over a recent renovation of the room in which Twombly’s mural is installed. Claiming that the changes compromised the work, the foundation filed a lawsuit against the museum. In a joint statement issued today, the two parties announced that the foundation had dropped the lawsuit in exchange for a plan to restore the gallery to its original design. In 2010, Twombly completed the mural for the Salle des Bronzes,...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
ARTnews

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Promotes Jill Dawsey to Senior Curator

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego has made two major staff changes. After a decade at the museum, Jill Dawsey will be promoted from curator to senior curator, and Isabel Casso will join the institution as assistant curator. Dawsey is the curator of the museum’s current survey of pioneering Chicana artist Yolanda M. López, who died in September. That exhibition explores how López created some of her most important series, including her reclamation of the Virgen de Guadalupe in various bodies of work, while living in San Diego during the early 1970s. [Yolanda López’s Guadalupe Triptych ranks as a Defining Artwork of 2021.] Dawsey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Marlborough Gallery Represents Le’Andra LeSeur, Liste Launches Artist Index, and More

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity. Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park Blum & Poe has announced it has added  South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

From Outside In: Rashid Johnson Has Plied His Status as an Art Star to Effect the Kinds of Change He Wants to See

After meeting at a neighborhood bar a little more than a decade ago, Rashid Johnson and Joel Mesler became such fixtures together on New York’s Lower East Side—where Johnson lived and Mesler owned a gallery—that one day Mesler half-jokingly said to his friend: “‘Look, man, we’ve got to divide Orchard Street properly.” Mesler decided that he would commandeer the thoroughfare two blocks south of Grand Street, while Johnson would take control of the blocks to the north. After quickly becoming the unofficial mayor of his zone, Johnson would “sit out on his porch, on the steps, and smoke cigarettes—and he...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ford Foundation, MoMA to Launch Scholars in Residence Program

With the aim of finding new ways of looking at art history, the Ford Foundation will team up with the Museum of Modern Art to launch a scholars in residence program at that New York institution. Set to kick off in September 2022, the first iteration of the program will see three scholars conduct research at MoMA over the course of a year-long period. MoMA said in its announcement that it was looking for scholars whose work deals with “historically underrepresented artists, moments, movements, and geographies, or offers new perspectives on art-historical topics.” Each scholar selected will receive an annual stipend...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

ARTnews

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy