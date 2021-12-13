ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaverse Company InfiniteWorld Going Public In SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Investors will have another pure play stock betting on the growth of the metaverse with a SPAC deal announced Monday morning. The SPAC Deal: Metaverse infrastructure company InfiniteWorld is going public via SPAC merger with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM). The merger prices InfiniteWorld at a pro forma...

