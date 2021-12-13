Metaverse Company InfiniteWorld Going Public In SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Investors will have another pure play stock betting on the growth of the metaverse with a SPAC deal announced Monday morning. The SPAC Deal: Metaverse infrastructure company InfiniteWorld is going public via SPAC merger with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM). The merger prices InfiniteWorld at a pro forma...
Europe’s largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has postponed its listing of memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) due to “technical difficulties.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Bitstamp announced that it would add support for SHIB and three other cryptocurrencies on its trading platform. The crypto exchange said deposits and withdrawals...
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
Wall Street's expectations for electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive are incredibly high following its blockbuster IPO last month. Whether Rivian can live up to the hype will begin Thursday after the markets close when the automaker reports its first quarterly financial results as a public company. While Rivian has given...
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
Investors should not assume "lifetime" growth means "set it and forget it." Innovative Industrial Properties offers a large addressable market and a rising payout. T-Mobile is the fastest-growing provider in the 5G wireless space. Some investors may wish for so-called "set it and forget it" stocks. However, considering the risks...
UK insurtech LeakBot will go public under the name of Ondo Insurtech. LeakBot will expand its IoT tech for smart homes, one of four emerging digital ecosystems that are relevant and attractive to insurers. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about...
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 9.27% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 6.23% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 440.4K shares come close, making up 15.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steelcase missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $120,700,000.00 from the same...
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Snap shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness as...
Byju’s, currently valued at about $21 billion, is seeking a valuation of over $45 billion and looking to raise as much as $4 billion, the person said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak with the press. The startup, which was founded in 2011 and launched its...
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Palantir shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.56% to $3,377.42 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Amazon.com Inc. closed $395.66 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday gave Wall Street its first look into its finances as a public company, reporting a loss that topped $1 billion on rising operating costs as it tries to ramp up vehicle sales.
Cannabis has gone mainstream and is here to stay. Out of the 50 states, 35 have legalized marijuana at some level. This historic legalization has led to the birth of thousands of cannabis companies, and thus, a new type of investment fund. Cannabis investment funds focus on finding companies to invest in that are set to shake up the marijuana industry.
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday sold 90,455 shares — estimated to be worth $88.3 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), booking profit in the stock as it rose after days of losses. The stock pared earlier losses to close 1.82% higher at $975.99 a share on...
