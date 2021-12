This weekend’s full moon will take place on one of the longest days of the year, offering sky gazers a unique opportunity to appreciate the celestial spectacle.The Cold Moon, so-called because this is how December’s full moon was known by Native American tribes, is the final full moon of 2021, reaching its peak fullness at 4.35am on 19 December.It comes just three days before the Winter Solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.“As the full Moon closest to the Winter Solstice, this will be the Long Night Moon,” Nasa states on its website.“The...

