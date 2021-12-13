ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare cuts averted

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden signed a bill into law Dec. 10 that will prevent billions in cuts to Medicare from taking effect early next year. The law halts a mandatory 2 percent federal Medicare spending sequester...

