Fire & Flower Borrows $30M From Alimentation Couche-Tard To Bolster Its Consumer Digital Platform
By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
3 days ago
Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) said Monday that it has secured $30 million in financing through a loan agreement with 2707031 Ontario Inc., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Under the deal, ACT – which holds greater than 10% of the outstanding voting...
For years, surveillance-for-hire companies have quietly used Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as springboards to target people in more than 100 countries. Today, Meta removed seven of them from its platforms, and is notifying more than 50,000 people that they may have been impacted by the activity. Meta says that many are journalists, human rights activists, dissidents, political opposition figures, and clergy, but that others are simply everyday people, like someone who is party to a lawsuit.
MoneyLion is to acquire embedded finance marketplace Even Financial in a $440 million deal. The development will accelerate MoneyLion’s mission of providing financial access and advice. Context: Founded in 2013, MoneyLion is a pioneer mobile banking fintech, empowering financial wellness through machine learning and artificial intelligence. Through RoarMoney, Credit...
Trading and investing social media platform StockTwits raised $30 million in its Series B funding round and plans to focus on providing better cryptocurrency market data next. What Happened: Alameda Research Ventures led the round with participation by Times Bridge, according to a Coindesk report. The funds will be spent on a geographic expansion that will start in India as well as adding products and services and expanding asset class coverage — including doubling down on crypto support.
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) won a purchase order from a new customer to develop a 5G mobile XBAW filter. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The new customer is a multi-billion-dollar tier-1 module maker that plans to use Akoustis' patented XBAW technology to deliver 5G mobile modules in challenging bands above 2GHz.
TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’
It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.
The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
Canopy Growth Corp. said Wednesday it agreed to sell its Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH (C3) to Dermapharm Holding SE for up to 122.6 million euros ($138 million). Canopy Growth said the transaction will reduce its short-term capital investment requirements by more than $38.9 million. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1% in pre-market trades.
Samsara Inc. is expected to price shares of its initial public offering late Tuesday and trade the following day as it hopes to grab a share of an estimated $55 billion market to digitize the operations of non-tech companies.
Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
Primepay, a leading digital payment platform provider, has launched Primo wallet in other to provide seamless digital financial services for easy payment for individuals and corporate clients. Globally, there have been tremendous advances in the financial sector, with lots of payment services made through the internet to make payment easy...
Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $48, down from $77, implying a 5.7% downside. The analyst thinks opportunities for closeout inventory are likely to be more limited into 2022 as inventory challenges continue across retail.
Many people are moving to decentralized finance (DeFi) as it offers a superior user experience compared to traditional financial services. Decentralized lending and borrowing protocols enable lenders to easily earn interest on their assets, while borrowers can seamlessly access loans with variable or fixed terms. While decentralized lending and borrowing protocols are seeing increased traction, they still face a number of challenges as the blockchain ecosystem continues to mature.
Avast announced the acquisition of Evernym. The US company was instrumental to the invention of self-sovereign identity, with leading contributions from their Chief Trust Officer, Drummond Reed, and others in the company working within the industry standards community. This work has enabled the development of innovative products and services based...
Westpac has signed an acquisition deal with AMP Limited to acquire its money management app MoneyBrilliant for an undisclosed amount. MoneyBrilliant is a budgeting and cashflow tool designed to help users manager their money by displaying financial accounts and insights in one place. Westpac said the plan is to ultimately...
Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. As the demand for personalized marketing grows, AI is becoming a critical tool in enterprises’ technology arsenals....
The Dalmore Highland Single Malt brand recently partnered with BlockBar, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for luxury wine and spirits, to offer a limited edition liquor NFT with a set of The Dalmore Decades No. 4 Collection. This will be the only set within the Dalmore Decades selection that will...
Marble Financial has announced that it has secured a licensing agreement that will pave the way for the integration of its Marble Connect service with digital mortgage platform WiiBid Solutions. Under this agreement, Marble will be able to offer its products to WiiBid’s consumers based on their financial information. This...
