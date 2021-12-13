Qualcomm Finds Way To JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

