ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Golden Globes announce 2022 nominees to a skeptical Hollywood; SU alum Aaron Sorkin receives nomination

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry....

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Despite No Televised Show, Golden Globe Nominations Announced

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – With Snoop Dogg taking the stage to read some of the nominees during an early-morning livestream, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association Monday announced its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. Now the big question is, will anyone in Hollywood care? Snoop Dogg presents the nominees during the 79th annual Golden Globe Award nominations at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 13, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Getty Images) After months of turmoil inside the HFPA prompted by questions about the group’s diversity and ethical standards, these 79th Golden Globes will not have a broadcast partner when winners are...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

WandaVision Stars Receive Golden Globe Nominations

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, found themselves in a major controversy because of their inadequate efforts to address the diversity of their membership. As a result, studios, actors, and other prominent Hollywood figures are planning to boycott the ceremony and its long-time broadcaster NBC decided not to air the 2022 ceremony. But despite that, the Golden Globe Awards will still push through and, this morning, they've announced the nominees which includes two MCU stars.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Syracuse.com

Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after investigation; ‘LOTR’ cast raps; more: Buzz

Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after investigation. Variety and Deadline report Jeff Garlin will not return to “The Goldbergs” after an HR investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior on set. Two sources close to the production told Variety that Garlin’s exit was a mutual decision, and he will not complete his work on the remainder of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately, but it’s unclear how the show will explain the absence of his character, who plays the father of the Goldbergs family in the ‘80s-based ABC sitcom. Garlin, who also stars on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” recently told Vanity Fair that he’d been investigated over the past three years, and denied he would be fired, but said Sony — which produces the show — feels his “process... makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Phoenix and Colman movies among indie Spirit Awards nominees

Joaquin Phoenix's "C'mon C'mon" and Olivia Colman's "The Lost Daughter" were among this year's indie films to earn Spirit Award nominations on Tuesday, boosting their chances for Hollywood's upcoming prize-giving season culminating with the Oscars. The Film Independent Spirit Awards are an important early marker for indie Oscar contenders.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Hollywood#Ap#Hfpa#The Beverly Hilton#Coda
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
Variety

Screenplay Contenders From ‘Lost Daughter’ to ‘Spencer’ Grapple With Messy Emotions of Motherhood

In many of 2021’s screenplay contenders, motherhood is laid bare in all of its thorny reality. These are movies in which, as Olivia Colman’s protagonist reveals in “The Lost Daughter,” parenting is a “crushing responsibility.” For her character, there is ecstatic relief with every reprieve from parenting one’s children, despite the gnawing guilt. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, in selecting the slim, interior, radical Elena Ferrante novel as her first screenplay to adapt and direct, has boldly taken advantage of new opportunities for women behind the camera to reframe our conception of motherhood.     Gyllenhaal, herself a mom of two with husband Peter Sarsgaard (who co-stars in her film’s adulterous subplot), had become tired of sharing her ideas as an actress on set with a “spoonful...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy