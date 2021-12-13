Golden Globes announce 2022 nominees to a skeptical Hollywood; SU alum Aaron Sorkin receives nomination

Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after investigation. Variety and Deadline report Jeff Garlin will not return to “The Goldbergs” after an HR investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior on set. Two sources close to the production told Variety that Garlin’s exit was a mutual decision, and he will not complete his work on the remainder of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately, but it’s unclear how the show will explain the absence of his character, who plays the father of the Goldbergs family in the ‘80s-based ABC sitcom. Garlin, who also stars on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” recently told Vanity Fair that he’d been investigated over the past three years, and denied he would be fired, but said Sony — which produces the show — feels his “process... makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO