Baxter finalizes $10.5B Hillrom acquisition: 4 details

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Baxter International Inc., a global medtech leader, announced it has completed its acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid $156.00 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of $10.5 billion (based on Hillrom share counts at closing). Including the assumption of Hillrom’s outstanding debt obligations, the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $12.5 billion.
This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) has signed an agreement to acquire California-based biopharmaceutical company Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) for approximately $6.7 billion in cash. Following the announcement on Monday, shares of Arena reached an all-time high of $94.08 and closed...
Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
Exactly one month after initially announcing its acquisition of Sunpro Solar, ADT has now completed the acquisition. With the acquisition finished, the company is formally debuting ADT Solar, which will provide customers with rooftop solar and energy storage solutions to increase their energy independence and help them save money on their energy expenses.
CHICAGO - TransUnion announced that it has completed the $638 million acquisition of Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security. TransUnion highlighted that Sontiq provides solutions including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats.
Saint-Gobain is expanding aggressively in North America, and its headquarters in Malvern could see significant growth as a result. The French construction materials giant announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), a chemical and materials maker, on Monday. Saint-Gobain North America CEO Mark Rayfield called the deal "a great opportunity for Philadelphia."
Editor's note: Through the end of December, we're taking a look back on the Deals of the Week from 2021. This was the Deal of the Week for the Houston Business Journal's April 30-May 6 edition. Maximus announced June 1 that the deal had closed. The original story from April...
Alvotech Holdings S.A., a biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “ALVO" through business combination with SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB). The deal is expected to provide Alvotech with gross proceeds of $450M to...
French construction materials company Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters in Malvern, is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion in cash. Saint-Gobain hopes the acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP, a chemical and materials maker, will allow the construction giant to expand its North American operations and further its strategy as a "worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction," according to the company.
AXA IM Alts in partnership with Dermody Properties, a leading US logistics real estate developer, investor and operator, has acquired a 23-asset portfolio from Dermody Properties Industrial Fund II (DPIF I) for $1.2 billion. The venture is under contract to acquire nine additional assets totaling $850 million upon completion of construction in 2022 and 2023. Dermody Properties will serve as the operating manager for the venture.
Centene announced Dec. 14 that it will add a total of five new members to its board of directors, with four appointees already named and the fifth yet to be announced. Here is what you need to know about each appointee. Ken Burdick. Mr. Burdick is a former vice president...
Cerner's leadership team has undergone several key changes this year, from welcoming a new CEO and its first chief health officer to the departure of executives. Here are 17 leadership appointments and departures among the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Editor's note:...
Here are 79 C-level payer executives who entered or left leadership since Jan. 1, 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. 1. Sameer Amin, MD, joined Oscar as senior vice president and CMO. 2. William Baker Jr. joined CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president. 3....
