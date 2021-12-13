ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Baxter finalizes $10.5B Hillrom acquisition: 4 details

By Jackie Drees
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter wrapped up its acquisition of medical equipment developer Hillrom for about $10.5 billion, the medtech company said Dec. 13. 1. Baxter paid $156 in cash for each outstanding share...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
aithority.com

Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom, Creating ~$15 Billion Global Medtech Leader

Baxter International Inc., a global medtech leader, announced it has completed its acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid $156.00 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of $10.5 billion (based on Hillrom share counts at closing). Including the assumption of Hillrom’s outstanding debt obligations, the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $12.5 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Medical Equipment#Medtech
smarteranalyst.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals Soars 80.4% on Pfizer’s $6.7B Acquisition Deal

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) has signed an agreement to acquire California-based biopharmaceutical company Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) for approximately $6.7 billion in cash. Following the announcement on Monday, shares of Arena reached an all-time high of $94.08 and closed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
cepro.com

ADT Finalizes Sunpro Solar Acquisition; Debuts ADT Solar

Exactly one month after initially announcing its acquisition of Sunpro Solar, ADT has now completed the acquisition. With the acquisition finished, the company is formally debuting ADT Solar, which will provide customers with rooftop solar and energy storage solutions to increase their energy independence and help them save money on their energy expenses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Auto Remarketing

TransUnion finalizes $638M acquisition of Sontiq

CHICAGO - TransUnion announced that it has completed the $638 million acquisition of Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security. TransUnion highlighted that Sontiq provides solutions including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats.
BUSINESS
Philadelphia Business Journal

Saint-Gobain North America CEO calls $2.3B acquisition 'a great opportunity for Philadelphia'

Saint-Gobain is expanding aggressively in North America, and its headquarters in Malvern could see significant growth as a result. The French construction materials giant announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), a chemical and materials maker, on Monday. Saint-Gobain North America CEO Mark Rayfield called the deal "a great opportunity for Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Malvern-based Saint-Gobain expanding North American operations with $2.3B acquisition

French construction materials company Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters in Malvern, is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion in cash. Saint-Gobain hopes the acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP, a chemical and materials maker, will allow the construction giant to expand its North American operations and further its strategy as a "worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction," according to the company.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
irei.com

AXA IM Alts significantly expands U.S. industrial platform with $2.05b portfolio acquisition

AXA IM Alts in partnership with Dermody Properties, a leading US logistics real estate developer, investor and operator, has acquired a 23-asset portfolio from Dermody Properties Industrial Fund II (DPIF I) for $1.2 billion. The venture is under contract to acquire nine additional assets totaling $850 million upon completion of construction in 2022 and 2023. Dermody Properties will serve as the operating manager for the venture.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Meet 4 of Centene's incoming board members

Centene announced Dec. 14 that it will add a total of five new members to its board of directors, with four appointees already named and the fifth yet to be announced. Here is what you need to know about each appointee. Ken Burdick. Mr. Burdick is a former vice president...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner shakes up C-suite in 2021: New CEO, 1st health chief & 15 more exec moves

Cerner's leadership team has undergone several key changes this year, from welcoming a new CEO and its first chief health officer to the departure of executives. Here are 17 leadership appointments and departures among the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Editor's note:...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

79 C-suite moves from payers during 2021

Here are 79 C-level payer executives who entered or left leadership since Jan. 1, 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. 1. Sameer Amin, MD, joined Oscar as senior vice president and CMO. 2. William Baker Jr. joined CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president. 3....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy