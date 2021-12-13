Could Langston Galloway play for the Atlanta Hawks?

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest. The 30-year-old native of Baton Rouge, La., saw action in 40 games last season with the NBA Finals-bound Suns, averaging 4.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 95.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, Galloway played in one game with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO