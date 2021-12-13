ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Could Langston Galloway play for the Atlanta Hawks?

By Matthew Hallett
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks claimed Langston Galloway off waivers and this could have a profound impact on the team. Galloway was last signed by the Golden State Warriors in the preseason but waived him prior to the season starting. This means that Galloway last played...

soaringdownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Hawks Trade Sends Kemba Walker To Atlanta

The New York Knicks made a big change to their roster two weeks ago when they not only pulled Kemba Walker from their starting lineup, but their entire rotation as a whole. Now in his 11th NBA season, the former All-Star point guard was expected to be a huge addition for the Knicks in the offseason, but things have not worked out the way many had imagined.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nets To Sign Langston Galloway Via Hardship Exception

The Nets have agreed to sign veteran guard Langston Galloway via a hardship exception, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). Galloway will receive a 10-day contract. Galloway had decided within the last week to play in the G League and joined the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s NBAGL affiliate. It...
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Handle Orlando Magic 111-99

The Atlanta Hawks entered the game as heavy favorites and exceeded expectations. It's no secret that the Orlando Magic are at the beginning stages of a rebuild. But they drew the short straw tonight as they were scheduled to play the Hawks coming off two distasteful losses. Trae Young and...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Sign Langston Galloway to 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest. The 30-year-old native of Baton Rouge, La., saw action in 40 games last season with the NBA Finals-bound Suns, averaging 4.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 95.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, Galloway played in one game with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season.
NBA
Detroit News

Missing 7 due to coronavirus protocols, Nets sign ex-Piston Langston Galloway

New York — The Brooklyn Nets, missing seven players because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, signed former Pistons guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract Thursday. The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report for their home game Thursday against Philadelphia, leaving them with...
NBA
FanSided

NBA Math currently has Trae Young ranked fifth in the MVP race

This hasn’t quite been the campaign the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) were expected to have. They’ve dealt with injuries (again) and have had to battle through some tough losses (also again). Their 111-99 win over the Orlando Magic, who they will see again in a week, couldn’t have come at a better time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Trae Young
Person
Sharife Cooper
Person
Langston Galloway
Person
Jalen Johnson
FanSided

The Bogdan Bogdanovic news will be most welcome for the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks released some really good news in that Bogdan Bogdanovic has progressed to individual workouts. This is a tremendous update for the Hawks as they have really missed the floor spacing and hard work that Bogdanovic brings on a nightly basis. Bogdanovic sprained his ankle against the New...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Knicks#Knicks G League#The Westchester Knicks
FanSided

Should the Atlanta Hawks look to trade Gorgui Dieng?

Two things have happened recently for the Atlanta Hawks. Firstly their injury crisis is thankfully starting to abate meaning that the Hawks will get some of the core of their team back in uniform and on the court. Secondly, the date where players who were signed in the offseason become...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

202K+
Followers
391K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy