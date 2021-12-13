Galesburg resurrecting monthly Community Blue-Ribbon Award

Waste Management, Galesburg’s solid waste hauler, will stop taking yard waste weekly during the winter months, switching instead to monthly. The weekly collection of yard waste ends on Tuesday. For December, January, and February, yard waste will be collected just once a month. The pickup week of yard waste next month is December 6th through the 10th. In January, it is the 10th through the 14th. And for February, it is the week of the 7th through the 11th. During cold weather, yard waste should not be put into metal trash containers as the yard waste will freeze to the container and will be unable to be emptied. The city says to use paper yard waste bags or plastic trash containers for yard waste during the winter months. Weekly yard waste collection will resume on Monday, March 7th.
