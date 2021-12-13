Galesburg resurrecting monthly Community Blue-Ribbon Award

The Village of Oneida is a step closer to getting its own place to shop. The Knox County Board on Wednesday approved a zoning change for a parcel of land in Oneida for the construction of a Dollar General store. Dean Chalky with engineering firm Chamlin and Associates says that Dollar General will break ground within 180 days of the approval. Board members expressed that citizens in the Oneida area were looking forward to the new business coming to town and having a place to shop. In other action, the board approved the down payment of several new squad cars for the Sheriff’s Office using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The board will spend 100-thousand from the ARPA funds before the end of the year. ARPA funds are also being used to help with the tenant ret reimbursement program with the Knox County Housing Authority.

ONEIDA, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO