Galesburg, IL

Galesburg resurrecting monthly Community Blue-Ribbon Award

 3 days ago

The City of Galesburg will be recognizing citizens who help make positive changes to their community. The program has been inactive in recent years and Galesburg on Track reached out to the city to help breathe new life into the community initiative that highlights citizen efforts to reflect a positive town...

Knox County Board approves zoning change for Oneida Dollar General store

The Village of Oneida is a step closer to getting its own place to shop. The Knox County Board on Wednesday approved a zoning change for a parcel of land in Oneida for the construction of a Dollar General store. Dean Chalky with engineering firm Chamlin and Associates says that Dollar General will break ground within 180 days of the approval. Board members expressed that citizens in the Oneida area were looking forward to the new business coming to town and having a place to shop. In other action, the board approved the down payment of several new squad cars for the Sheriff’s Office using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The board will spend 100-thousand from the ARPA funds before the end of the year. ARPA funds are also being used to help with the tenant ret reimbursement program with the Knox County Housing Authority.
ONEIDA, IL
Alzheimer’s educational forum Wednesday night at Galesburg library

An informational forum is being held Wednesday night for those looking to volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association of America or just to learn about the deadly disease. Alzheimer’s affects 5.8 million Americans, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and is the 6th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. It is also the 5th leading cause for adults over the age of 65.
GALESBURG, IL
Yard Waste Collection going monthly through the winter

Waste Management, Galesburg’s solid waste hauler, will stop taking yard waste weekly during the winter months, switching instead to monthly. The weekly collection of yard waste ends on Tuesday. For December, January, and February, yard waste will be collected just once a month. The pickup week of yard waste next month is December 6th through the 10th. In January, it is the 10th through the 14th. And for February, it is the week of the 7th through the 11th. During cold weather, yard waste should not be put into metal trash containers as the yard waste will freeze to the container and will be unable to be emptied. The city says to use paper yard waste bags or plastic trash containers for yard waste during the winter months. Weekly yard waste collection will resume on Monday, March 7th.
GALESBURG, IL
F&M Bank expanding into the Maple City

F&M Bank announced Thursday that the financial institution was expanding into Monmouth. All required regulatory approvals have been received, according to the bank, and F&M Bank will open their new office at Monmouth Crossings, the business development located at the intersection of Interstate Highways 34 and 67. The new office...
MONMOUTH, IL
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

