Voters in Labette County will be going to the polls Tuesday to decide the future of County Commissioner Brian Kinzie. In what could also be a referendum on the future of wind energy in the County voters will face just one question on the ballot, that is to whether to retain Kinzie as a Labette County Commissioner. A NO vote on the ballot will keep Kinzie in office, while a YERS vote will recall Kinzie from the position. KGGF will be reporting the results of Tuesday’s election after the polls close at 7pm.

LABETTE COUNTY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO