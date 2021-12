Halo Infinite has been seeing largely positive reviews from critics, with many praising its combat, open-world feel, and Grapple Shot, there has been a slew of player concerns since the multiplayer facet of the new title dropped last month. Over the weekend Brian Jarrard, Halo Infinite‘s community director, jumped onto the title’s official subreddit to write an extremely lengthy response to many of the game’s issues. 343 Industries has a history of being open and honest with players and often takes to social media to respond directly to complaints and ideas, and much of what was written in this post is helping to see things in a new light.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO