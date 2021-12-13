ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Woman obtains world's largest Harry Potter collection with over 6,000 items

Star-Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the woman who has the world's largest collection of...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Talks Harry Potter Fame And Whether It’s Ever A Burden

There’s a lot happening in the Harry Potter world right now as both the stars and fans gear up for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special. While some of the returning original stars have been open about the fame of their childhood haunting them with anonymity so many years later, Tom Felton has always been enthusiastic about the Harry Potter franchise that filled his childhood. Now Felton opens up about the fame he found at such a young age and whether he feels as though it is ever a burden in his adult life.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Rich is Harry Potter?

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?
MOVIES
Gamespot

HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Gets First Teaser

HBO Max has released a new teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the upcoming reunion of the main cast of the Harry Potter films. The "retrospective special" will hit the streaming service on January 1, 2022. The clip plays it pretty close to the vest--mainly, it shows...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenerdstash.com

Everything You Need to Know About Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary

Where can you watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special: Return to Hogwarts? When will it be available to watch? Who’s going to be in this special? Here is everything you need to know about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special: Return to Hogwarts. HBO Max surprised Potterheads when they announced they...
MOVIES
younghollywood.com

Mads Lewis Shows Off Her Harry Potter Collection & We Are Obsessed!

(Madison Lewis/TikTok/@mads.yo) Attention Harry Potter fans: it's okay to be jealous! TikTok queen Mads Lewis stunned her followers recently by showing off her impressive Harry Potter collection. Mads took to TikTok to show her 12.5 million followers the extensive collection over a four-part series. Mads took part in the “collector...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter Holiday Collection Is So ‘Gram-Worthy

You’ll want to “Accio” all these magical finds into your home. You might still be waiting on your Hogwarts acceptance letter, but your home can still have a magical holiday makeover. Pottery Barn Teen's holiday 2021 Harry Potter collection is here with so many spellbinding pieces. Bring the Wizarding World...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTO: First Look At HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

It’s hard to believe that the first Harry Potter movie was released 20 years ago. And in honor of the 20th anniversary, a “retrospective” reunion special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will bring back filmmaker Christopher Columbus and cast members from all eight movies in the franchise.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
MOVIES
Robb Report

This $24.6 Million Roman Statue Is Now the Most Expensive Ancient Sculpture Sold at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was nine times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After five bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding on...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy