Apple TV Plus Orders First Russian-Language Original ‘Container,’ Starring ‘The Bourne Supremacy’s’ Oksana Akinshina (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV Plus has ordered its first Russian-language original series, “Container,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The series, which comes via a co-production deal with subscription-based streaming service START, is a thriller starring “The Bourne Supremacy’s” Oksana Akinshina alongside Russian screen stars Filipp Yankovskiy (“The Three Musketeers”), Marusya Fomina (“Gold Diggers”) and...

New Haven Register

‘Severance’ Thriller at Apple TV Plus Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that upcoming thriller series “Severance” will premiere with two episodes on Feb. 18, followed by new episodes weekly on Fridays. The series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries where employees’ work and personal lives are surgically divided. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star.
uticaphoenix.net

First Look: Apple Original Thriller “Suspicion,” Starring Uma Thurman Will

Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated thriller series “Suspicion,” which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4, 2022. The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
Variety

Final Predictions for 2022 Oscars Shortlists for Visual Effects, Original Song, International Feature and More

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be announcing shortlists on Monday for 10 Oscar races. The categories and number of films to be revealed are documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10), visual effects (10) and for the first time in history, sound (10). Acting as a progress report for studios, the shortlists provide insight on what is resonating with particular branches, especially among the best picture frontrunners. Awards strategists behind Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Jane Campion’s...
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the multi-year partnership comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned...
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Lands ‘Goonies’ Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its ‘Never Say Die’ Approach (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goonies’ never say die” is a memorable catchphrase from that fan favorite 1980s film. But it could also describe Warner Bros. TV’s recent strategic efforts to keep some of its series alive through crafty dealmaking. And that, coincidentally, includes “The Goonies”-inspired “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project” that had been adapted by writer Sarah Watson into a pilot for Fox. The drama, about a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie, eventually was passed on by Fox, which felt it skewed too young for the network. But Variety can exclusively report that the series, which now has the title...
The Hollywood Reporter

Angie Han: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

There are as many different ways to make a great show as there are great shows. But the best shows of 2021 (at least, the best shows of 2021 according to this critic) tended to have two things in common. First, nearly all of them were streaming originals, many from services that launched at the height of the streaming wars last year. Sorry, conventional TV networks. Second, many were defined by their love for the communities they were depicting, whether those communities were a sleepy island plagued by supernatural happenings or a run-down reservation home to teens with California dreams. (Though...
Variety

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday. Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. The deal is Black’s first overall deal with Warner Bros., but continues a relationship that previously included Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Black was a writer and producer on Season 2 of the comedy, from Jason Sudeikis and from Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Black is also...
Variety

BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of ‘The Wonder’ and ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’ Outfit House Productions

BBC Studios has upped its 25% stake in “Brexit: The Uncivil War” producer House Productions to take full ownership of the London-based production company. Launched in 2016 by the former head of Film 4 Tessa Ross (pictured, right) and Working Title TV boss Juliette Howell (left), the company specializes in both film and TV with forthcoming credits including BBC One thriller “Sherwood”; an adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s bestselling novel “Life After Life”; Netflix feature film “The Wonder,” starring Florence Pugh, and “The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle”; and Disney Plus original “The Good Mothers” for Star. Two more TV dramas are in...
