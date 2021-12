The Contemporary Art Gallery is currently displaying the Fall 2021 Senior Art Exhibition to all visitors who wish to see the students’ capstone art. The exhibition is home to over 22 individual pieces of art. The amount of time and hard work that it took to complete these pieces was especially challenging this semester. Some art pieces, such as senior Melissa Winston’s “Becoming Melissa Winston” and senior Sierra Arbaugh’s “Subconscious Line” have particular meanings to the individuals who made them.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO