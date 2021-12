Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny "deserves a shot" to prove he should be the starter for the rest of the season, per head coach Pete Carroll. “I think he deserves a shot to show that, to start it out,” Carroll said about Penny continuing to fill in as the Seahawks' lead back. “We’ll still rotate to keep you guys fresh, but yeah, we’re gonna give him a shot again to come right on back and see if we can keep going.” Penny rushed 16 times for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Week 14 drubbing of the Houston Texans. He also led the backfield with 13 passing routes, so Penny's value shouldn't take a hit if Seattle has a different game script in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO