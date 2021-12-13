ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers' Ian Thomas: Targeted twice Sunday

 3 days ago

Thomas didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 29-21 loss to...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Michael Irvin Sees 1 Issue With Dak Prescott Right Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first two months of the 2021 season. The past few weeks, however, haven’t been too kind to him. Prescott has thrown five interceptions over the past four games. He had just five interceptions in the team’s first...
Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Falcons#Fantasy#American Football
4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad....
Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
profootballnetwork.com

When is Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders eligible for the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
Cleveland.com

Urban Meyer got fired in the NFL the same way he won in college football: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Urban Meyer’s NFL demise may have begun 20 years ago in Columbia, Missouri. As a 37-year-old head coach at Bowling Green in 2001, with a travel roster of just 50 players because so many others didn’t stick around for his new era, Meyer won his first game as the Falcons went on the road and beat Missouri 20-13. It was the kind of upset, and kind of season, of which belief is born. Bowling Green went from 2-9 the year before Meyer to 8-3 with Meyer. A first-time head coach was inoculated with the certainty of his ways. Meyer repeated that pattern three more times.
NFL’s ruling on Yannick Ngakoue’s dirty hit is infuriating

The Washington Football Team will be forced to play without Logan Thomas for the rest of the 2021 season. The reason for that? A knee injury, which was initially feared to be a torn ACL. The silver lining is that Thomas avoided the worst, but it’s tough for fans to see the positive given how the injury happened, and rightly so.
Bucs Release WR, Sign 1 To Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they have released wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. In his place, the team has added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Regular punter Bradley Pinion has struggled of late, hitting several dismal punts in recent games. Adding Hofrichter should create some pressure on Pinion if he continues to struggle.
Why Carson Wentz Is Confident Patriots Won’t Stop Colts’ Run Game

The Indianapolis Colts boast one of the NFL’s most formidable rushing attacks, led by budding superstar Jonathan Taylor. Carson Wentz can’t see the New England Patriots stopping it. Wentz on Tuesday said he’s “confident” Taylor and the Colts will be able to run on the Patriots’ top-ranked defense....
