Farmington, CT

Sen. Murphy Predicts Build Back Better Passes

By Greg Little
 6 days ago

Farmington, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -U.S. Senator Chris Murphy(D-CT) said he's hopeful Democrats will help push through the Build Back Better legislation currently before Congress.

Murphy says an important component of the measure critical to Connecticut is childcare.

"We could end up saving Connecticut families five to ten thousand dollars a year if it passes. And yes, the measure will raise taxes on millionaires, billionaires. and corporations will start paying their fair share, the ones that are paying nothing. More than likely, I think some version will get passed by the end of the year."

Murphy also said he think Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will be his version of Afghanistan and be bloody for  decades.

Murphy was a guest on the WTIC morning show.

Up.U.Ass
6d ago

Murphy’s Just Another Stupid Dumb Ass Democratic Thug.

