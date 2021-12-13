ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPKhc_0dLTQLLV00

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter . In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series.

Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston.

David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling.

Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

J.K. Rowling Credit Is Nearly Invisible in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer

It would take some kind of magic to spot J.K. Rowling’s name in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.  The Harry Potter author is the film’s producer and co-screenwriter (not to mention the creator of the Wizarding World franchise), yet the only reference to Rowling is an extraordinarily tiny publishing rights mention at the very bottom of the video’s final title card. It’s a big switch from how studio Warner Bros. showcased Rowling in prior trailers for the franchise. For instance, here’s Rowling name midway through the trailer for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In 2018’s The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Film Review

The heroes who went clobberin’ through the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative kids when the mythology over at rival publisher DC started creaking under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late ’30s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had piled up in confusing or contradictory ways. The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories straightened out, and many (though far...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve Tackling Adaptation of Sci-Fi Classic ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ (Exclusive)

After tackling Frank Herbert’s speculative classic Dune, Denis Villeneuve is set to direct an adaption of another sci-fi story from genre staple Arthur C. Clarke. Villeneuve will helm Rendezvous With Rama for Alcon Entertainment, which worked with the director on the Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Prisoners and Blade Runner: 2049. Along with Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary will produce via their Revelations Entertainment banner, with Freeman having previously held the rights to the 1973 novel. The story from Clarke, the writer behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, follows a group of human space explorers...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
Alison Sudol
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Steve Kloves
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
David Yates
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Jude Law
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Callum Turner
107.3 KFFM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harry Potter Series#Beasts#The Crimes Of Grindelwald
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Talks Harry Potter Fame And Whether It’s Ever A Burden

There’s a lot happening in the Harry Potter world right now as both the stars and fans gear up for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special. While some of the returning original stars have been open about the fame of their childhood haunting them with anonymity so many years later, Tom Felton has always been enthusiastic about the Harry Potter franchise that filled his childhood. Now Felton opens up about the fame he found at such a young age and whether he feels as though it is ever a burden in his adult life.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Rich is Harry Potter?

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Radcliffe discovered Robert Pattinson was in Twilight through a New York billboard

The Harry Potter films have seen some of the best young actors work alongside each other, but that doesn’t mean that the Wizarding World’s co-stars are the closest pals. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the magical franchise, has recently opened up about his “strange relationship” with former co-star Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in the fantasy movies before starring as a vampire heartthrob in the hit 2008 teen flick, Twilight.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Fantastic Beasts 3 Video Debuts First Glimpse Of Mads Mikkelsen Replacing Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

Although a lot of familiar characters are returning next year in Fantastic Beasts 3, a.k.a. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, one of them won’t look the same as when we last saw him. Following his time on Gellert Grindelwald in the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, Johnny Depp exited the role, and weeks later, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Mads Mikkelsen was selected to take over as the Fantastic Beasts film series’ main antagonist. Now we finally have our first glimpse at Mikkelsen in character as Grindelwald.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Hogwarts Legacy Tease Has Harry Potter Fans Excited

It's been 14 months since Hogwarts Legacy was announced, and 10 months since it was delayed from 2021 to 2022. Since January 13, when this delay was announced, we haven't seen the Harry Potter game, but according to a new rumor, that is about to change. Taking to Twitter, industry leaker "Millie A," best known for leaking Marvel's Wolverine before it was announced, relayed word that the next trailer for the game is ready and just waiting for Warner Bros. to give it the green light.
VIDEO GAMES
homenewshere.com

Filmed on the original sets! Ten things you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', as well as a decade since 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II' premiered. Now, the magical trio of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint - along with plenty more stars from the wizarding franchise - will reunite for 'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’. Here's everything you need to know!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Reunion Image Brings Daniel Radcliffe And Hogwarts’ Best Together

Harry Potter is one of the most beloved franchises of our time. Many of us feel like we watched the cast grow up as we followed the fantasy film series, and well… we kind of did. This year marked 20 years since the release of the original film and a decade since the franchise wrapped with The Deathly Hallows - Part 2. The cast will celebrate these milestones with an HBO Max reunion special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, and we have our first look at the cast’s return.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman International Trailer Seemingly Reveals Major Plot Twist

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. As a result, fan favorite characters like Batman have been adapted for film a number of times over the years. The next version will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role. Although a new international trailer for the DC blockbuster seemingly revealed a major plot twist.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Official Trailer Gives Look At ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff Without Johnny Depp

Harry Potter fans have a lot to rejoice about in 2022. The popular franchise has a spin-off game show that is currently airing on TBS and Cartoon Network. Fans are celebrating the 20 year anniversary of the franchise currently and the anniversary special reunion Return to Hogwarts is set to air on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy