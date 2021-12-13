ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky factory death toll likely lower than first feared

The death toll at the Kentucky candle plant that was destroyed due to severe storms over the weekend may be smaller than initially believed, with officials saying more people were likely able to escape.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) initially estimated that around 70 people who worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory had died in the tornado that tore through much of Kentucky.

However, spokesperson for the company Bob Ferguson said that there are now currently eight confirmed deaths and eight people at the factory who are missing.

"There were some early reports that as many as 70 could be dead in the factory. One is too many, but we thank God that the number is turning out to be far, far fewer," Ferguson said, according to Reuters.

Appearing on "CBS This Morning," the mayor of Mayfield, Ky., Kathy Stewart O’Nan, said numerous municipal utilities have been taken out due to the storm, including wastewater management and natural gas.

"So we have nothing to rely on there. So that is purely survival at this point for so many of our people," she said.

O'Nan expressed gratitude that many people survived the storm, saying, "We all are truly blessed, and our hearts are with the ones who are not so blessed at this time."

On Sunday, President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the Kentucky counties affected by the severe storms, opening access to federal funds for those who have been left homeless or without resources.

