ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The N-terminal cysteine is a dual sensor of oxygen and oxidative stress

By Authors, Information for Authors, Editorial and Journal Policies, Submission Procedures, Publication Charges
pnas.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdited by Alexander Varshavsky, Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA; received April 30, 2021; accepted October 18, 2021. Significance. Abstract. Cellular homeostasis requires the sensing of and adaptation to intracellular oxygen (O2) and reactive oxygen species (ROS). The Arg/N-degron pathway targets proteins that...

www.pnas.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
Phys.org

How some tissues can 'breathe' without oxygen

Humans need oxygen molecules for a process called cellular respiration, which takes place in our cells' mitochondria. Through a series of reactions called the electron transport chain, electrons are passed along in a sort of cellular relay race, allowing the cell to create ATP, the molecule that gives our cells energy to complete their vital functions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Strategies to package recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus expressing the N-terminal gasdermin domain for tumor treatment

Pyroptosis induced by the N-terminal gasdermin domain (GSDMNT) holds great potential for anti-tumor therapy. However, due to the extreme cytoxicity of GSDMNT, it is challenging to efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells. Here, we report the development of two strategies to package recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) expressing GSDMNT: 1) drive the expression of GSDMNT by a mammal specific promoter and package the virus in Sf9 insect cells to avoid its expression; 2) co-infect rAAV-Cre to revert and express the double-floxed inverted GSDMNT. We demonstrate that these rAAVs can induce pyroptosis and prolong survival in preclinical cancer models. The oncolytic-viruses induce pyroptosis and evoke a robust immune-response. In a glioblastoma model, rAAVs temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and recruit tumor infiltrating lymphocytes into the brain. The oncolytic effect is further improved in combination with anti-PD-L1. Together, our strategies efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells and successfully induce pyroptosis, which can be exploited for anti-tumor therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Cysteine#Oxidative Stress#The Nt Cys#Arg Cyso3#Kcmf1#Cys N Degron#The Autophagic N Recognin#K27 K63 Linked#Ub
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Eat 3 Foods Daily To Boost Nitric Oxide

Would you like to discover 3 foods you can eat daily, to boost nitric oxide production in the body, support cardiovascular health, and is proven by science? The effects of each food “layer” on top of each other, and have been found to improve blood flow, which helps reduce blood pressure. Studies have shown that cardiovascular disease risk is strongly associated with an increase in blood pressure, even when this is still within normal range.
HEALTH
cell.com

Biomedical applications of chitosan-graphene oxide nanocomposites

1.Chitosan and GO nanocomposites have received wide attention in biomedical fields. 2.Nanocomposites based on chitosan and GO can be fabricated into a variety of forms. 3.Outlooks of chitosan and GO nanocomposites for clinical applications are proposed. SUMMARY. Chitosan (CS) and graphene oxide (GO) nanocomposites have received wide attention in biomedical...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oxidative stress-induced FABP5 S-glutathionylation protects against acute lung injury by suppressing inflammation in macrophages

Oxidative stress contributes to the pathogenesis of acute lung injury. Protein S-glutathionylation plays an important role in cellular antioxidant defense. Here we report that the expression of deglutathionylation enzyme Grx1 is decreased in the lungs of acute lung injury mice. The acute lung injury induced by hyperoxia or LPS is significantly relieved in Grx1 KO and Grx1fl/flLysMcre mice, confirming the protective role of Grx1-regulated S-glutathionylation in macrophages. Using a quantitative redox proteomics approach, we show that FABP5 is susceptible to S-glutathionylation under oxidative conditions. S-glutathionylation of Cys127 in FABP5 promotes its fatty acid binding ability and nuclear translocation. Further results indicate S-glutathionylation promotes the interaction of FABP5 and PPARÎ²/Î´, activates PPARÎ²/Î´ target genes and suppresses the LPS-induced inflammation in macrophages. Our study reveals a molecular mechanism through which FABP5 S-glutathionylation regulates macrophage inflammation in the pathogenesis of acute lung injury.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Conversation U.S.

Blocking an immune system molecule in mice may help prevent long-term disabilities after traumatic brain injury

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Blocking an immune system molecule that accumulates after traumatic brain injury could significantly reduce the injury’s detrimental effects, according to a recent mouse study my neuroscience lab and I published in the journal Science. The cerebral cortex, the part of the brain involved in thinking, memory and language, is often the primary site of head injury because it sits directly beneath the skull. However, we found that another region near the center of the brain that regulates sleep and attention, the thalamus, was even more damaged than the...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

Vitamin D Deficiency: A Strange Sensation That Could Be A Sign

Many people experience this sensation even with both feet firmly on the ground. A sudden sensation of dizziness, or that your head is spinning could be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. It is a symptom of a common type of vertigo called paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). Other symptoms include...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamin B12 deficiency increases risk of depression

Scientists from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) have published new research which examines the relationship between folate and vitamin B12 status and its associations with greater prevalence of depressive symptoms in a group of community-dwelling older adults. The study, published in the prestigious British Journal of Nutrition, shows that low vitamin B12 status is linked to depressive symptoms, but shows that folate is not associated with depression. The findings reveal pertinent information for older adults, public health and policymakers to better understand how to identify risk and adopt protective measures to enhance health outcomes for persons aged 50 and over.
HEALTH
segmentnext.com

How to Use Oxygen Bladder in Icarus

Breathing is your number one priority in Icarus as the atmosphere you’ll be entering is toxic and unbreathable. To properly breathe on this alien planet you must acquire an Oxygen Bladder. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use Oxygen Bladder in Icarus. How to Use Oxygen...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Oxidative stress and soluble receptor for advanced glycation end-products play a role in the pathophysiology of delirium after cardiac surgery

Coronary-artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery is known to improve cardiac function and decrease mortality, albeit, this method of treatment is also associated with a neuropsychiatric complications including postoperative delirium. The pathophysiology of delirium after cardiac surgery remains poorly understood. Thus, the purpose of this study was to investigate whether oxidative stress reflected by decreased preoperative and postoperative plasma antioxidant activity is independently associated with delirium after cardiac surgery. The second aim was to assess whether decreased antioxidant activity is stress-related or mediated by other pathologies such as major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorders, and cognitive impairment. Furthermore, the putative relationship between pre- and postoperative soluble receptor for advanced glycation end-products (sRAGE) overexpression and plasma antioxidant capacity was evaluated. The patients cognitive status was assessed 1Â day preoperatively with the use of the Mini-Mental State Examination Test and the Clock Drawing Test. A diagnosis of MDD and anxiety disorders was established on the basis of DSM-5 criteria. Blood samples for antioxidant capacity and sRAGE levels were collected both preoperatively and postoperatively. The Confusion Assessment Method for the Intensive Care Unit was used within the first 5Â days postoperatively to screen for a diagnosis of delirium. Postoperative delirium was diagnosed in 34% (61 of 177) of individuals. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that low baseline antioxidant capacity was independently associated with postoperative delirium development. Moreover, increased risk of delirium was observed among patients with a preoperative diagnosis of MDD associated with antioxidant capacity decreased postoperatively. According to receiver operating characteristic analysis, the most optimal cutoff values of the preoperative and postoperative antioxidant capacity that predict the development of delirium were 1.72Â mM and 1.89Â mM, respectively. Pre- and postoperative antioxidant capacity levels were negatively correlated with postoperative sRAGE concentration (Spearman's Rank Correlation âˆ’"‰0.198 and âˆ’"‰0.158, p"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). Patients with decreased preoperative antioxidant activity and those with depressive episodes complicated with lower postoperative antioxidant activity are at significantly higher risk of delirium after cardiac surgery development. sRAGE overexpression may be considered as protective mechanism against increased oxidative stress and subsequent cell damage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Design World Network

What is sensor fusion?

Motion sensing devices are all around us and in several of the electronics that we use daily. Motion sensors are in earbuds – noticing taps to change songs or pausing music when we take them out of our ears. They’re used for head tracking in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets used in gaming and training. Motion sensors enable gaming remotes (for orientation), consumer-grade robots (for heading), and your phone (also for orientation). Their sensing powered by inertial measuring units (IMUs) – sensors found in many commonly used consumer electronics, like the ones listed prior. And their capabilities are unlocked by sensor fusion. In this article we’ll explore what sensor fusion is and what it can do.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Thawing Yedoma permafrost is a neglected nitrous oxide source

In contrast to the well-recognized permafrost carbon (C) feedback to climate change, the fate of permafrost nitrogen (N) after thaw is poorly understood. According to mounting evidence, part of the N liberated from permafrost may be released to the atmosphere as the strong greenhouse gas (GHG) nitrous oxide (N2O). Here, we report post-thaw N2O release from late Pleistocene permafrost deposits called Yedoma, which store a substantial part of permafrost C and N and are highly vulnerable to thaw. While freshly thawed, unvegetated Yedoma in disturbed areas emit little N2O, emissions increase within few years after stabilization, drying and revegetation with grasses to high rates (548 (133"“6286) Î¼g N mâˆ’2 dayâˆ’1; median with (range)), exceeding by 1"“2 orders of magnitude the typical rates from permafrost-affected soils. Using targeted metagenomics of key N cycling genes, we link the increase in in situ N2O emissions with structural changes of the microbial community responsible for N cycling. Our results highlight the importance of extra N availability from thawing Yedoma permafrost, causing a positive climate feedback from the Arctic in the form of N2O emissions.
EARTH SCIENCE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oxygen demand and supply during a COVID-19 surge

As a rule, caregivers in the United States and most of the developed world take oxygen availability for granted. Oxygen orders are placed and the patient receives the requested amount. However, as seen during the pandemic surges and in times of extreme demand, the ability of a healthcare system to supply the ordered amount of oxygen may be stressed to the point of failure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy