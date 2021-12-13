The N-terminal cysteine is a dual sensor of oxygen and oxidative stress

Coronary-artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery is known to improve cardiac function and decrease mortality, albeit, this method of treatment is also associated with a neuropsychiatric complications including postoperative delirium. The pathophysiology of delirium after cardiac surgery remains poorly understood. Thus, the purpose of this study was to investigate whether oxidative stress reflected by decreased preoperative and postoperative plasma antioxidant activity is independently associated with delirium after cardiac surgery. The second aim was to assess whether decreased antioxidant activity is stress-related or mediated by other pathologies such as major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorders, and cognitive impairment. Furthermore, the putative relationship between pre- and postoperative soluble receptor for advanced glycation end-products (sRAGE) overexpression and plasma antioxidant capacity was evaluated. The patients cognitive status was assessed 1Â day preoperatively with the use of the Mini-Mental State Examination Test and the Clock Drawing Test. A diagnosis of MDD and anxiety disorders was established on the basis of DSM-5 criteria. Blood samples for antioxidant capacity and sRAGE levels were collected both preoperatively and postoperatively. The Confusion Assessment Method for the Intensive Care Unit was used within the first 5Â days postoperatively to screen for a diagnosis of delirium. Postoperative delirium was diagnosed in 34% (61 of 177) of individuals. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that low baseline antioxidant capacity was independently associated with postoperative delirium development. Moreover, increased risk of delirium was observed among patients with a preoperative diagnosis of MDD associated with antioxidant capacity decreased postoperatively. According to receiver operating characteristic analysis, the most optimal cutoff values of the preoperative and postoperative antioxidant capacity that predict the development of delirium were 1.72Â mM and 1.89Â mM, respectively. Pre- and postoperative antioxidant capacity levels were negatively correlated with postoperative sRAGE concentration (Spearman's Rank Correlation âˆ’"‰0.198 and âˆ’"‰0.158, p"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). Patients with decreased preoperative antioxidant activity and those with depressive episodes complicated with lower postoperative antioxidant activity are at significantly higher risk of delirium after cardiac surgery development. sRAGE overexpression may be considered as protective mechanism against increased oxidative stress and subsequent cell damage.

