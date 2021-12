Crypto finances company Blockchain.com Inc. announced Thursday that it’s launching a nonfungible token marketplace into beta along with a waitlist for users to sign up. This launch follows the ongoing surge in popularity in the NFT market that caused it to hit $10.67 billion during the third quarter of 2021, according to a report from DappRadar. That represented an increase of 704% over the previous quarter. Leading the industry has been collectible artwork pieces on the Ethereum blockchain – such as the CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club – and blockchain games, which include Axie Infinity and Splinterlands.

