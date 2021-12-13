ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Popular NYC Pizzeria Opens In Bergen County

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A popular Neapolitan pizzeria in New York City has expanded to Bergen County.

Song ‘E Napule is now open on Park Avenue in Rutherford.

The restaurant is run by Ciro Iovine, a self-described dreamer, and father of three. A pizza chef since 13, Iovine met his wife, Austria, after three years in New York.

With help from his new love, and his brother, Giovanni, Song E Napule opened in January 2015. Click here to see the menu.

Song ‘E Napule, 106 Park Ave., Rutherford.

