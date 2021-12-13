ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Union in pay warning to Financial Conduct Authority amid restructuring

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Financial News

Unions have formally written to the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over fears that a restructuring being pushed through will see workers’ take-home pay fall.

Unite the union, which is seeking legal recognition from the City regulator, said there were “grave concerns” over the consultation which is due to close in a week.

Members accused chief executive Nikhil Rathi of running a consultation that “lacks transparency” and could seriously damage the regulator’s ability to carry out its work as staff leave.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA chief executive, has been told by unions that staff have “grave concerns”. (FCA / PA)

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: “The Financial Conduct Authority must step back from the fundamentally flawed pay and conditions consultation which will deeply impact the workforce across the regulator.

“Despite Unite having spent months calling for more information and for the FCA to have meaningful discussions with its workforce, the management continue to dismiss staff concerns and have thus far failed to justify these damaging proposals.

“Unite the union will continue to speak up for the regulator’s employees who the leadership simply dismiss as making ‘noise’. The dedicated and committed workforce in London and Edinburgh deserve much better treatment than they are currently receiving.”

Members say the new plans will see most staff’s pay cut by at least 10%, with senior executives having their pay bands increased.

The FCA has said previously pay bands were being adjusted to ensure lower paid staff received higher salaries.

However, the organisation has scrapped performance-related bonuses, meaning take-home pay for many is set to fall.

Unite’s latest intervention comes as the FT revealed the FCA is recruiting private law firms to help process applications for new recruits following reports of high numbers of departures.

According to the FT, the regulator has spent almost £1 million on headhunters this year to stem the tide of staff quitting, although the FCA says retention levels are at typical levels.

Mr Rathi defended the restructuring to MPs last week, telling them there would be “noise” about the changes for some time but they were necessary.

An FCA spokesperson said: “The package we are consulting on means we will continue to offer one of the best and most competitive packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.

“Our consultation focuses on lower paid colleagues – 800 of whom will receive a pay increase of, on average, £3,800 under the proposals.

“We have been listening to colleagues and have set out those areas where we are considering adjusting our proposals in response to feedback. We will continue to listen to colleagues as the consultation draws to a close.”

Related
newschain

Unions warn of jobs crisis without Government financial support

Unions are calling for immediate support for workers in the hospitality and entertainment industries amid warnings of a jobs “crisis”. The Omicron wave has caused a growing number of theatres and live events to cancel performances, alongside reports of a downturn in bookings, with pubs and restaurants facing similar problems.
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Sturgeon tells PM: Failure to act on Omicron puts financial recovery at risk

Coronavirus restrictions in some sectors may be “unavoidable” due to the sharp rise in Omicron cases, Nicola Sturgeon has told the Prime Minister. The Scottish First Minister also told Boris Johnson that failing to put financial support in place for businesses meant that risking the UK’s economic recovery “becomes all but inevitable”.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Businesses and unions warn of ‘catastrophic’ impact of new Covid restrictions without more state help

Covid plan B measures will cause job losses over Christmas unless the government provides more financial support, Boris Johnson has been warned. Business groups and unions demanded ministers reintroduce state help including the furlough scheme to help mitigate the financial impact of new public health measures, including mandatory coverings and an order to work from home where possible.The hospitality industry trade body warned of "catastrophic" results unless ministers bring in further help for the sector, including full business rates relief, grants, rent protection and an extension of the reduction to VAT. The Night-time Industries Association (NTIA) said clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fca
Reuters

UK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog refused on Tuesday to widen a redress scheme that had excluded businesses missold interest rate hedging products, despite a critical review by an independent lawyer of the regulator's actions. The products were supposed to protect businesses from rising interest rates, but when...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa To Provide Regulatory Clarity in 2022

South Africans can expect more clarity surrounding how to trade major cryptocurrencies in 2022, as FSCA seeks to protect retail investors from scams. In the light of two infamous cryptocurrency scams that have their roots in South Africa and the increasing interest in cryptocurrency, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the prudential authority, and the financial surveillance body will table new regulations in early 2022 to protect retail investors. The rules will include guidelines on trading XRP, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The FSCA sees cryptocurrencies as digital assets, not currencies.
WORLD
The Guardian

Banks join forces to ensure UK people and firms have access to cash

Major UK banks have agreed to join forces and share services to help people and businesses to continue to be able to access cash. Barclays, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide building society, NatWest, Santander UK, TSB and Danske Bank have agreed to the new approach, with some other firms also considering joining up.
ECONOMY
BBC

Treasury inflation warning on public sector pay

The Treasury has warned that high public sector pay settlements could lead to permanently higher prices and interest rates. It said this could also mean less spending on key public sector services. The official economic submission to pay review bodies for over 2 million public sector workers comes as unions...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Elon Musk to pay over $15,000,000,000 in taxes this year, the most in American history

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is about to pay the largest taxes in American history. So, where does the $15 billion figure come from? On November 6, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll asking millions of his fans if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla to pay billions in tax liability. About 24 hours later, 58% of Twitter poll respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk abided by the results and started selling millions of Tesla stocks.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
