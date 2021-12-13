Gov. Wolf’s carbon-pricing plan encounters new legal hurdle

Gov. Wolf announces plan to protect workers and improve wages Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants the centerpiece of the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change to take effect immediately, but it’s being held up in a legal dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

On Friday, Wolf’s secretary of environmental protection, Patrick McDonnell, wrote to a legislative agency to insist that it publish Wolf’s regulation to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants.

Publishing the regulation would mean it takes immediate effect. However, Republicans who control the Legislature oppose the regulation and argue they have more time to take votes on the regulation, although they’ve been unable to muster enough votes to block it.

©2021 Cox Media Group