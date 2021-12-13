ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to make adjustments as suspensions loom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKVFh_0dLTP4OC00

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged of his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester City.

Mandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.

But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge, more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out of the relegation dogfight during the busy festive period.

Bielsa said: “There is no need for any added recommendation to the one we usually make – just to avoid actions that will get you booked.

“That recommendation is never conditioned to the amount of bookings a player is on, because even if they weren’t close to a suspension, we don’t want them to produce excessive actions.

“I don’t think that we are a violent team and I don’t think we are defending worse and for that reason there is more hits. We always try not to be booked, whether we’re on the limit of yellows or not.”

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all still out for the trip to City, with Bielsa coy on reports that England star Phillips is set to undergo surgery, either on his injured hamstring or a long-standing shoulder problem.

“I can’t clarify anything on Kalvin at the moment,” added Bielsa. “There is no news on whether he is going to be operated on. At the moment I have no precise news over his hamstring tendon or his shoulder.”

Bielsa admitted the injuries to Struijk and Rodrigo in particular were ones he had never seen before, with both issues stemming from colliding bones in the players’ foot and heel respectively.

“The injury Pascal has is unusual,” said Bielsa. “An explosive moment made two bones in his feet collide together and that doesn’t generate an injury but has the effect of a knock on his bone and that generates pain.

“Until that pain disappears it’s going to prevent him from playing. In my whole career I’ve never seen an injury like that.

“The same as Rodrigo’s injury, an injury in his heel, which only disappears if the pain disappears, which I also haven’t seen in many years. The specialists who treat it say there’s very few cases like this.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thomas Frank doubts he will match Marcelo Bielsa’s longevity

Thomas Frank will lock horns with his 66-year-old role model Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday admitting he is unlikely to be still in the game at the same age. The 48-year-old Dane will take his Brentford side to Bielsa’s Leeds on Sunday full of admiration for one of the game’s most vaunted coaches, but acutely aware of the demands on Premier League managers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Marcelo Bielsa heaps praise on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the performances of goalkeeper Illan Meslier as his side prepare to face a daunting run of fixtures. Sunday’s home game against Brentford is followed by away matches at Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City, the visit of Arsenal to Elland Road and a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Pascal Struijk
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Robin Koch
Person
Liam Cooper
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds 7-0

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. It was a curious tie given the former is a well-documented disciple of the latter, but the sporting reality of both of their clubs proved simply too severe, preventing an even contest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Has Bielsa’s time at Leeds run its course after Man City mauling?

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Marcelo Bielsa did not try and sugarcoat Leeds United’s record-equalling night for all the wrong reasons after being mauled 7-0 by Manchester City. “This is the worst performance in four years,” said the Argentine, who restored one of English football’s sleeping giants to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Loom#Suspensions#Chelsea
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa not ‘unsackable’ at Leeds and vows to keep fighting

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has vowed to “continue fighting until the end of the season” but accepts he is not immune from being sacked. Bielsa’s side are five points above the Premier League’s relegation zone after winning only three games this season and were thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa snaps at reporter over sack question

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has rejected claims he's considered his future after their 7-0 thrashing by Manchester City. Bielsa faced questions surrounding his future in his pre-match press conference ahead of the team's game with Arsenal this weekend. "Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy