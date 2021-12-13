ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

High court won't hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmJEh_0dLTOuRU00
Supreme Court FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021 photo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products.

As is typical, the high court did not say anything in turning away the case, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it would not hear.

The case dates to 2014, when Mississippi sued Johnson & Johnson. Mississippi argues the company violated state law by failing to warn users of “dangerous and potentially lethal” health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women.

Johnson & Johnson says that the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded that the evidence did not justify requiring one. It has argued that Mississippi is barred from suing, but Mississippi courts allowed the case to proceed.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, though it remains on the market elsewhere.

Earlier this year, the court turned away a different talcum powder case involving a $2 billion verdict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Courts keep chipping away at Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The latest of the piecemeal blows to the vaccine mandates came Thursday in lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. In that case, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria, Louisiana, declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia-based federal judge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently loosened a key restriction on abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that the medication be picked up in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pressure builds against doctors peddling false virus claims

They have decried COVID-19 as a hoax, promoted unproven treatments and pushed bogus claims about the vaccine, including that the shots magnetize the human body. The purveyors of this misinformation are not shadowy figures operating in the dark corners of the internet. They are a small but vocal group of doctors practicing medicine in communities around the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government withdrew Thursday from settlement negotiations to end lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance border policy. Justice Department officials informed lawyers for the plaintiffs in a conference call that the government...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talc#U S Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#J J#Johnson S Baby Powder#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn't leave

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory, killing eight workers, have filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated "flagrant indifference" by refusing to allow employees to go home early as the storm approached. As legal fallout from the catastrophic weather...
MAYFIELD, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the church group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Awash in illegal pot farms, Oregon plans millions for relief

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Theft of water during a drought. Exploitation of immigrant laborers. Intimidation of residents by armed criminals. A Democratic state senator from southern Oregon said his region, awash in illegal marijuana farms that are protected by gunmen, is starting to look more like a failed state.
AGRICULTURE
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP governors challenge Pentagon over Guard vaccine mandate

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas' Republican governor on Thursday told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the state will not direct its National Guard members to comply with a Biden administration order requiring all members of the military to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as GOP opposition to the mandate grows.
AUSTIN, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

House report finds lax federal oversight of Trump's DC hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The federal agency overseeing the lease of the luxury hotel that Donald Trump's family company runs in the nation's capital failed to carry out its basic responsibilities because it never tracked the millions of dollars from foreign governments patronizing the hotel or examined the origins of a $75 million loan that helped keep its doors open, according to a congressional report Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nigerian lawmakers reject bill seeking gender equality

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian senators have for the third time in five years rejected a bill that sought to promote gender equality, citing “socio-cultural and Islamic concerns.”. The proposed law was dropped after some lawmakers in the country’s upper legislative chamber, mostly northern Muslims, argued...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy