Golden Globes Analysis: If an Awards Show Announces Nominations But Nobody Cares, Have They Really Voted?

By Steve Pond
 3 days ago
If you’re wondering what this year’s Golden Globe Awards nominations mean, here’s one answer: Voters from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the most part stuck with the usual suspects, picking high-profile contenders throughout the categories without any of the big shocks or embarrassing choices that sometimes litter the disgraced group’s...

primetimer.com

Succession leads the pack as Snoop Dogg announces Golden Globe nominations

Snoop Dogg made his second surprise cameo in a week early Monday morning, hilariously mispronouncing names as he helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes, which won't be televised as the HFPA attempts to reform itself. (Snoop made a surprise cameo last week on Live in Front of a Studio Audience's Diff'rent Strokes re-creation.) HBO's Succession led all shows with five Globe nominations, followed by four each for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. HBO led all outlets with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu, which tied at 10 apiece. Two of the drama series nominees are Netflix foreign-language shows: Lupin and Squid Game will compete with Succession, Pose and The Morning Show. Lupin's Omar Sy and Squid Game's Oh Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae also earned acting nominations. In the comedy or musical series category, Ted Lasso will face Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, The Great and Hacks. The TV movie and miniseries category features The Underground Railroad, Dopesick, Maid, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Mare of Easttown.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Golden Globes attempts comeback, but viewers only care about Snoop Dogg

Under normal circumstances, Snoop Dogg is the person you'd most want at a big-time Hollywood party. But this year's nominations announcement for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which considers itself to be Hollywood's biggest party, was anything but normal. With the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the group that hands out the Globes — still under close scrutiny by the press and the entertainment industry alike for the lack of diversity in its ranks, the atmosphere around the 2022 edition is decidedly muted.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Golden Globes group unveils 2022 nominations despite getting canceled by NBC

The Golden Globes don't have a home on NBC this year, but the embattled group behind the awards ceremony is pressing ahead anyway. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday unveiled the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards with help from Snoop Dogg. Belfast and The Power of the Dog earned the most film nominations with seven, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. That top drama category also included Coda, Dune, and King Richard, while the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominees were Cyrano, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and West Side Story.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
Denzel Washington
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jane Campion
Ruth Negga
Snoop Dogg
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Golden Globes 2022 Snubs and Surprises: From Snoop Dogg to Selena Gomez

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes this morning and, yeah, there were some snubs and surprises. This marks the first Golden Globes nominations list since a Los Angeles Times piece revealed real structural rot at the HFPA, prompting a wave of structural changes to the organization. But did the HFPA do enough to save face? Especially in a year where the networks are boycotting broadcasting the ceremony and stars are pretending not to care about the dubious honor of winning a Golden Globe.
CELEBRITIES
#Golden Globes Analysis#Hfpa
Daily Mail

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Belfast and The Power Of The Dog bag seven nods each while Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart nab Best Actress for controversial Diana and Gucci roles - after stars called for a boycott over awards' 'lack of diversity'

The 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday with The Power Of The Dog and Belfast leading the pack with seven nominations apiece. Kristen Stewart received a Best Actress nomination for her controversial role as Princess Diana in Spencer and will go up against Lady Gaga who also faced backlash for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. The ladies are joined by Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the Drama category.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Golden Globes: HFPA Invites Stars to Announce Nominations, Reveals Show Will Focus on Philanthropy (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hoping that top talent will participate in the announcement of Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 13. Variety has obtained a letter, signed by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, that was sent last week inviting celebrities to participate in the announcement. In the past, about three or four celebs were usually on hand to unveil the nominees. The last live announcement before the pandemic took place in 2019 with Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Zola,’ A24 lead indie spirit award nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards Hollywood’s leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo’s wild road trip saga “Zola " including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige. “The Novice,” a sports drama and psychological thriller, followed with five.Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards were announced Tuesday morning by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein. “Zola,” which was based on a viral twitter thread, was nominated for best feature alongside “The Novice,” “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante...
MOVIES
CBS News

Golden Globes nominations announced as Netflix dominates the film categories

After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry. Just as it's done for many...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Decider.com

Snoop Dogg Overshadows Golden Globe Nominations with Wild Name Mispronunciations

Snoop Dogg later apologized to Affleck for pronouncing his name wrong — “Sorry about that, Ben” — although he had nothing to say about any of the other folks whose names he had botched. Still, viewers looked past Snoop Dogg’s mistakes, less concerned about the emcee as they were about the Globes themselves. Yet again, the HFPA failed to step up on nominating a diverse group of creators, resulting in more backlash from the entertainment community online.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations Led By ‘Belfast’ And ‘West Side Story’

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story lead the list of nomination revealed Monday for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards with 11 each. They are followed closely by Dune and The Power of the Dog, which both racked up 10 apiece. All four are among Best Picture nominees that also include Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley with eight nominations each, King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six noms, CODA with four, and tick, tick…BOOM! with two including a Best Actor nod for its star Andrew Garfield. “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this...
MOVIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

NEW YORK — (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Several Aussie actors scored nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes

Several Australian actors were left happy after the Golden Globes nominations were announced. Despite her casting as iconic sitcom actress Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos being questioned, Nicole Kidman has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Rising star Kodi Smith-McPhee scored a...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Lead in Film Categories (Complete List)

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” earned the most 2022 Golden Globe Award nominations across film categories, and “Succession” led the way on TV. Nominees for next year’s Golden Globes came out early Monday morning. Rapper Snoop Dogg read off the names live from the Beverly Hilton, the fancy hotel where the awards show would normally take place — if not for an ongoing entertainment-industry boycott, that is. After an expose revealed zero Black voting members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the organization that puts on the Golden Globe Awards, more than 100 entertain-industry publicists came together to protest the HFPA and its flagship awards show.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Indie Spirit Award Noms Advance Oscar Contenders ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Flee,’ ‘Drive My Car’

The Film Independent Spirit Awards moved up three weeks this year, to March 6, in part to give contenders a boost in the run-up to Oscars March 27. However, few of its nominees will be in the Oscar running. Those who complained that the Indie Spirits overlap too much with the Academy Awards need not worry this year. Film Independent’s always-idiosyncratic hand-picked juries shed light on some deserving movies, including four A24 titles that have yet to register with other awards groups: Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” leads the field with seven nods including Best Director, Screenplay, Female Lead Taylour Paige, and Editing),...
MOVIES
