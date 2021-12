I recently moved apartments, which leads to endless comparisons between the old place and new: I miss the modern amenities of the old place, but I love the extra space and top-floor vantage in the new one. It’s a trade-off in every way, and I succeeded in making peace with that fact. Except for one thing: I miss my old shower and its built-in, chest-level shelf that negated the need for a shower caddy. I had space to store my products (and as a grooming editor who lives with my partner, it’s a lot of products). In the new place, I had to install my storage, because the bathtub ledge has a fraction of the necessary real estate.

