Where You Can Find The Yummiest Ice Cream In Colorado

Photo: Getty Images

Ahh, ice cream -- the signature cold treat people can enjoy throughout the year. Not only can it stand alone, but it can be paired with other desserts, like cookies, cake, and pie. You can also enjoy it as a milkshake or eat straight from a cone or cup.

Ice cream isn't just loved for the many ways you can eat it. People are always clamoring over what's the best ice cream flavors , from classic chocolate and vanilla to indulgent choices like red velvet and salted caramel.

Plenty of eateries serve this delicious treat, so what's the best ice cream shop in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That! , you can grab the tastiest scoops of ice cream at...

Louie's Ice Cream Shoppe !

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"Whether you're bringing Fido along or just want to enjoy Colorado's crisp air, grab a seat outdoors in Louie's Ice Cream Shoppe's charming backyard oasis. After you've tested your decisiveness against 20 gourmet ice cream flavors, channel your inner child by enjoying your cone on a swing or taking a seat in the sandbox while the sugar rush hits."

You can find this ice cream shop at 414 E Main St in Buena Vista.

