Loudon County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 1st bloodhound to K-9 unit

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its first-ever K-9 bloodhound thanks to a Blount County K-9 trainer and the generosity of a Sevierville Alderman who gifted the pup to the agency. A wider community effort to create the new team made it possible and the 7-month-old bloodhound will play a critical role in finding people including lost children and adults with dementia.

LCSO said in its social media post introducing K-9 “Roscoe” that they had been discussing the development of a K-9 tracker team using bloodhounds and reached out to a world-renowned K-9 trainer with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Allen Russell.

“We knew that Blount County had a very reputable bloodhound program and their expertise and knowledge would be a great place to start if we wanted to establish one of our own,” LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.

Sgt. Russell led LCSO to Capt. David Finchum, who works with the Sevierville Police Department. Finchum told them of a bloodhound puppy that a local Sevierville Alderman was offering free of charge to an agency willing to adopt the young pup. LCSO Deputy Brandon Dishner met Roscoe and are currently training.

LCSO says Dishner and Roscoe would spend the next several months both building a bond and attending training alongside their new training mentor, Sgt. Russell.

“The handler training and certifications that Allen prepared Brandon and Roscoe for will prove to save lives, and help us track endangered or wanted individuals, in the future,” Chief Davis said. “The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff James Berrong have always been a strong ally in our efforts to make this a safer and more self-sufficient agency. Without their enthusiastic support and direction, and the hundreds of hours spent training Dishner and Roscoe, this program wouldn’t have been possible. We’ve just shown that by using a strong network of relationships across our region, that we can find ways to think outside the box and bring new and innovative ways to make the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office more capable and more efficient for any situation we face.”

Dishner and K-9 Roscoe just completed their month-long handler course last week at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, according to LCSO, and in addition to that, K-9 Roscoe also obtained National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) Certification in October.

“Dishner and Roscoe, who are assigned to LCSO’s Nightshift Squad, are now fully operational and bring the total number of K-9 teams at LCSO to six. LCSO already has five dual-purpose patrol K-9 teams which specialize in narcotics detection, tracking and criminal apprehension,” LCSO’s social media post states. “LCSO would like to also give a special thanks to the Sevierville Alderman Mitch Rader who donated Roscoe and to Knoxville-based Heelex Medical Center for their financial donation that was used for Roscoe’s K-9 vehicle transport kennel. These donations made this program possible.”

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.