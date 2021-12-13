News from the County Clerk

CHARLES TOWN — The Jefferson County Commission is facing criticism after a dispute regarding the internal administration of the county. At the center of the issue is Jefferson County Clerk Jacki Shadle, who recently wrote in an editorial for The Journal that she believes there is a lack of internal oversight and control over the county's finances. As she explained in her piece, the county uses a software system to manage all financial aspects of the county, and only two people have complete access to the county's financial records — neither of whom is her.

