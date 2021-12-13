ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News from the County Clerk

By Susan Corliss
 3 days ago

Colorado Department of Revenue will not be mailing January Motor Vehicle Renewal cards out until January 2022. Usually these are mailed the month before. The delay is due to a reduction in Road and Safety Surcharge that will be collected. As the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles works to...

