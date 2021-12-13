News from the County Clerk

A local court official has been recognized for her professional achievements.
Chief Deputy Livingston County Clerk Kristi Cox was recently honored by Michigan Supreme Justice Megan Cavanagh, who presided over a virtual ceremony to honor and recognize Cox and 46 other graduates of the National Center for State Courts Institute of Court Management. By completing the program, Cox was awarded the status of Certified Court Manager (CCM).
In order to be certified as a CCM, Cox and other program participants were required to complete 6 courses that focused on accountability and court performance, caseflow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.
