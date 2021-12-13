ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

War veteran, 94, dies in Arkansas nursing home during storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Negovan, Edited by Aleksandra Bush
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrWjh_0dLTNkpF00

MONETTE, Ark. ( NewsNation Now ) — A 94-year-old man was killed inside a rural Arkansas nursing home, one of two people to lose their lives in the state after tornadoes tore through the region.

At the height of the storm Friday, elderly residents at Monette Manor were quickly moved to shelter. Golden Hembry, a Korean war veteran and COVID-19 survivor, was in a hallway when the roof caved in.

“He’d talk a little bit about his service, but not much,” said his brother Jimmie Hembry. “He wouldn’t talk about it unless you would just bring it up.”

Cries and candle scents: Over 100 feared dead after twisters

Jimmie Hembry, 82, said he raced to the nursing home through swirling debris before finding out his brother did not survive the storm.

“He come back and he said, ’Golden didn’t make it,'” said his nephew Michael Hembrey. “We said ‘What?’ He said it again … and he went to crying.”

On Sunday, the nursing home was surrounded by workers cleaning up, many of them volunteers. Some said they’re wondering how anyone survived.

“Wheelchairs out in the street, in the road, in the ditch … It hurts to see the nursing home like that,” said volunteer Matthew Benavides. “It’s painful to watch something like that.”

Only five people were injured at the nursing home. Staff used their own bodies as human shields Friday night to protect residents from the deadly tornado.

6 victims in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse identified

By Sunday evening, some displaced residents were back with their families. Others had been moved to other nursing homes in the area.

The co-owner of the Monette Manor nursing home is now talking about how to rebuild.

“It’s been a part of the community for many, many, many years, and we can’t even think about it not being,”
said Rick Sampson.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency for the area.

“Probably the most remarkable thing is there’s not a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said.

The other fatality in the state occurred inside a Dollar Store in Leachville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes

Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead. The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.Along the violent storm path, a funeral home in western Kentucky prepared to welcome the families of those who...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy