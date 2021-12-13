ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out...

www.ftimes.com

Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Says Anthony Joshua Is Gunshy, Hesitant And Needs Confidence

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Pete Maravich's LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K

Basketball great “Pistol” Pete Maravich's college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate. The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star...
NBA
Person
Jack Dempsey
Frankfort Times

Timeline of NBA in 1970s as league celebrates 75th season

Timeline of the National Basketball Association during the 1970s. The timeline includes milestone moments in the league’s history and key moments off the court as the NBA celebrates its 75th season:. April 29, 1970: Jerry West forces overtime in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, knocking down a 60-footer...
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary WWE Manager Returns To Action This Past Weekend

Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!. The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.
WWE
Frankfort Times

Woods said to be 'crazy good' as he prepares for golf return

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected. “It's crazy how good he's hitting — and far he's hitting — for what he's been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It's impressive where he's at.”
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Pirates tab former Brewers assistant Haines as hitting coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired former Milwaukee assistant Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October.
MLB
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Michigan State All-America RB Kenneth Walker entering draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsubrgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Walker made the announcement in social media posts on Thursday.
NFL
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Desmond Bane scores 23, Memphis beats Trail Blazers 113-103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies,...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mark Davis’ Honest Admission

At the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday, the league voted to move Super Bowl LVIII from New Orleans to a new location. Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host the Super Bowl in 2024. It’s a massive win for the franchise as the Super Bowl brings worldwide attention – and plenty of money – to the city.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Versatility of Samuel, Patterson fuel Falcons and 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Kyle Shanahan was scouting prospects before the 2013 draft, Cordarrelle Patterson stood out for his ability as a wide receiver to take handoffs out of the backfield and turn them into big plays. Shanahan finally found the right player to do that for...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Cochran-Siegle poised to add to family legacy at Olympics

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle speaks just like he skis: poised, measured and in control. The brightest prospect for an Olympic medal among the men on the U.S. Ski Team, Cochran-Siegle is not about to make any grand proclamations about his future — especially as he continues to regain his form after breaking his neck and then making the risky decision to switch ski brands.
SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson News

Just over a week ago, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced star Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery. “Not at the moment,” Green said when asked if he has an update on Williamson’s status. “The only update is it’s the same as it’s been. We just have to sort of unload his foot – give him his time to continue to heal and rest. We will have more updates as we progress through that situation.”
NBA

