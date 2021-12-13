Osborne Road home a total loss after fire near Salesville

SALESVILLE — An Osborne Road home is a total loss after a generator overheated and burst into flames which then spread throughout the double-wide structure Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters from the Old Washington and Lore City departments were dispatched to the scene with mutual aid provided by crews from the Quaker City, Senecaville, Antrim and Fairview fire departments.

None of the occupants of the home were injured, according to reports.

A dispatch log at the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office stated a 911 call reporting the fire was received at 2:21 p.m. Saturday.

The log said a female caller reported a generator had caught fire and flames had spread throughout the home. She also reported everyone was out of the structure at the time of the call.

Due to the remote location, fire crews had to use tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene to fight the flames. Approximately 70 feet of hard fire hose was laid at a nearby pond to access the available water east of the residence.

Fire, smoke and water damage were reported in all rooms inside the home and the contents of each room. The double-wide structure was reportedly on top of a basement where items were also damaged.

No damage estimate was available on Monday.

Firefighters believe the generator was being used after the home lost power as a band of weather moved through the region Saturday morning bringing high winds and rain.

Several roads in Guernsey County were reportedly blocked by fallen trees throughout the day on Saturday.

No injuries were reported by firefighters at the fire scene.

The final fire crews cleared the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

Guernsey-Muskingum Elected was dispatched due to the downed lines resulting from the fire.

No other information was available.