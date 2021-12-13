ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts building at Sheldon High School damaged in early morning fire

By Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J77s6_0dLTNEm700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at Sheldon High School early Monday morning prompted a response from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews.

The fire began around 1:20 a.m. and was labeled a two-alarm fire before it was put out.

Images posted by Metro Fire show flames coming from the roof.

High school basketball season begins with Titan Holiday Classic

The fire was contained to one building, officials said. No adjacent classrooms were burned.

Elk Grove Unified School District officials said the Sheldon Industrial Arts building was damaged in the fire.

“Smoke damage can be found in the rest of the Industrial Arts building. Residual smoke smell can be detected in a few adjacent classrooms and are being aired out,” EGUSD Director of Communications Xanthi Soriano wrote.

The school will remain open, and classes will continue, Soriano added. “As of now the only class being relocated is the Building Trade class.”

Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but initial reports “indicate no suspicious activity.”

Good morning,

At approximately 1:23 a.m. this morning, MetroFire Sacramento responded to a school fire at Sheldon High School. Additional fire assistance from surrounding agencies also responded to help knockdown what firefighters called a two-alarm fire. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished within a couple of hours. Fire damage was isolated to the Sheldon Industrial Arts building with damage to the roof. Smoke damage can be found in the rest of the Industrial Arts building. Residual smoke smell can be detected in a few adjacent classrooms and are being aired out.

Elk Grove Unified School District Safety and Security staff also responded promptly to the call and school officials have plans in place to continue with classes and the school will be open. As of now the only class being relocated is the Building Trade class.

We are grateful for the swift response of our fire fighters and thank them for keeping our school safe. The cause of the fire is being investigated and initial reports indicate no suspicious activity. Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured.  District staff and maintenance crews are on site to assist school administration.

Thank you,

-Xanthi

Xanthi Soriano, Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications/Public Information Officer
