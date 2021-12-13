ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: One woman killed in South Bakersfield shooting shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Sunday night in South Bakersfield.

BPD says they received calls about a shooting in the 4900 block of Centaur Street just after 11 p.m. and once officers arrived they found two women who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of the victims was declared dead, according to BPD.

As of Monday morning, the other woman shot is in stable condition, said BPD.

Police say they have no public suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

