ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

December 13, 2021 Road Trip: Gift Local

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGGIr_0dLTN9Rj00

Apple Jax Toys
24 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
and
13002 Madison Ave,
Lakewood, OH 44107
https://www.applejaxtoys.com/

Barktown Willoughby
4074 Erie St Unit 2,
Willoughby, OH 44094
https://www.barktownwilloughby.com/

Brick Ceramics and Design studio
420 E 161st St,
Cleveland, OH 44110
https://www.brickceramics.com/

Confectionary Cupboard
7300 Center Street
Mentor, Ohio
http://www.confectionarycupboard.com/

Reverie
56 Public Square,
Medina, OH 44256
https://www.reveriegifts.com/

Nellie and Babs Boutique
9100 Market Pl,
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
https://www.facebook.com/Nellie-Babs-Boutique-105068654783185/

Grand River Cellars
5750 S Madison Rd,
Madison, OH 44057
https://www.grandrivercellars.com/

Ali and Ike Boutique
1245 Linda Street
Rocky River, OH 44116
https://www.facebook.com/aliandikeboutique/

Sol
38257 Glenn Ave,
Willoughby, OH 44094
https://solwilloughby.com/

Sophia Boutique
7578 Fredle Dr,
Painesville, OH 44077
https://www.sophia.boutique/

Madame Bagnabit
105 W Main St a,
Ashland, OH 44805
https://bagnabit.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Willoughby, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Grand River, OH
City
Painesville, OH
Medina, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lakewood, OH
Lifestyle
City
Ashland, OH
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Willoughby, OH
Lifestyle
City
Medina, OH
Chagrin Falls, OH
Lifestyle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s health leaders say we’re ‘preparing for an omicron tidal wave’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s top doctor updated the public Thursday about the state’s effort to fight COVID-19. Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, hosted a press conference with Aimee O’Reilly, Pharm.D., O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon, MD, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. The state announced 10,588 new […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron Zoo mourns death of beloved snow leopard

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of its female snow leopard. According to a Facebook post, Shanti’s health has been declining the past few days and her care team had to make the difficult decision to euthanize her Tuesday. Back in July, Shanti was diagnosed with chronic kidney and heart diseases. […]
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Road Trip#Center Street#Ike#Apple Jax Toys#Brick Ceramics#Sophia Boutique 7578#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

MetroHealth COVID hospitalizations at an all-time high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday, the MetroHealth System announced it is experiencing all-time high numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. “This is a difficult time where we are all working harder than ever,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “We all greatly appreciate […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum

GIBSONIA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Just north of Pittsburgh is one of the finest model train museums you’ll ever find anywhere. You have to see it to believe it. The tracks at the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum authentically recreate nearly 300 miles of countryside, from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. “Our display has three real miles […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Traveling through Hopkins Airport this holiday season? Here are some tips to make your trip easier

*Watch our past report in the video, above, on travel for Thanksgiving at Hopkins* CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is sharing some important tips with travelers this holiday season. The airport expects 400,000 passengers to arrive and depart from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, which is 90% of the passenger levels seen in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘An apology is not enough:’ Anonymous confession, $500 sent to library for books stolen years ago

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — “A former resident of Middlefield” sent a letter to the Middlefield Library containing a confession that’s been years in the making. In a Facebook post, the Geauga County Public Library shared the letter. The writer says that as a teenager, he or she took books from the library without checking them […]
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy