Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man, accused of starting fatal fire, found unfit to stand trial

 3 days ago
GALESBURG — Donald Denniston was found unfit to stand trial in the prosecution of felony murder and aggravated arson for the February 2021 death of Katrina Hainline, 60, in the intentionally set fire at 261 Pine Street in Galesburg.

In a hearing held on Dec. 10, 2021, attorneys presented psychological reports from Dr. Joel Eckert and Dr. Chad Brownfield. The doctors reviewed police reports, spoke with jail personnel, and unsuccessfully attempted to interview Denniston at the Knox County Jail. Both doctors diagnosed Denniston with having serious mental diseases.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Raymond Cavanaugh found that because of his mental condition, Denniston was unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense. Before making this ruling, Denniston was removed from the courtroom after repeatedly disrupting the proceedings and making threats against the judge and Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. Judge Cavanaugh also found there was a substantial probability that he could be restored to fitness.

Police arrested Denniston after video surveillance showed a man walking down Pine Street with a gas container. He walked up on the porch of the residence and then left. Shortly after, fire appears to start on the porch. The Galesburg Police Department canvased nearby gas stations and found video of the same man purchasing the gas tank and gas at Circle K on Main Street. It is from this video that Denniston was identified.

“Because Denniston was found unfit, he will be sent to a secured state mental health hospital where he will receive treatment," Jeremy Karlin said after the ruling. "When he regains fitness, he will be returned to Knox County and the prosecution will continue.”

Felony murder is when a death occurs during the commission of a felony. It is punishable from 20-60 years in prison. The lesser charge of aggravated arson is a class X felony punishable from 6-30 years.

