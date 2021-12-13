ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

One new COVID-19 death on Navajo nation

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaHOZ_0dLTMx1F00

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Tribal health officials released their latest figures Sunday evening, bringing the reservation’s pandemic totals to 1,562 deaths and 40,497 positive cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

He says an increase in cases after a holiday is inevitable. So, it’s crucial to protect yourself. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Window Rock, AZ
Window Rock, AZ
Coronavirus
Window Rock, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Window Rock, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Navajo Nation#Covid 19#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy