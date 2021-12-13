One new COVID-19 death on Navajo nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Tribal health officials released their latest figures Sunday evening, bringing the reservation’s pandemic totals to 1,562 deaths and 40,497 positive cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

He says an increase in cases after a holiday is inevitable. So, it’s crucial to protect yourself. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.