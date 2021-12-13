ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks’ Monday night game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak on Flames

By Larry Hawley
 6 days ago

CHICAGO – It was supposed to be their first home game in nearly a week and a chance to honor their goaltender for a historic achievement.

But a number of COVID-19 cases on their opponent for their game at the United Center on Monday night has forced a postponement for the Blackhawks.

On Monday morning, the NHL announced that Flames games have been postponed through at least December 16th after six players and one staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. In the release from the NHL, there is an expectation that others may test positive in the coming days, which factored into the decision to postpone the game.

Bulls next two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

This also means that the team will delay their ceremony to honor goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for his 500th career win, which he achieved on Thursday night in Montreal. That will now be held on Wednesday as the Blackhawks host the Capitals at the United Center.

Monday’s game is the first this season to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

