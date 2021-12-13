ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Deloitte revives efforts to seek job incentive funds from Seminole County

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deloitte previously went for incentives for the same expansion before Covid-19 delayed...

www.bizjournals.com

Related
Orlando Business Journal

Osceola County in contention for federal funds to expand NeoCity semiconductor facility and more

Osceola County is one step closer to landing federal funds to build out semiconductor research and production capabilities at the NeoCity tech district in Kissimmee. The county on Dec. 13 was awarded $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce for planned expansion at NeoCity, with a chance to win up to $100 million more. The money was awarded as the first phase of the federal $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. As one of 60 nationwide finalists, Osceola County moves on to the second phase, with a chance to win millions of dollars.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
#40 Under 40
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando startup OneRail expects to add 100 jobs next year as it lands big-name clients

When tech firm OneRail in January moved into its 18,000-square-foot office in Orlando, it was a “leap of faith,” CEO Bill Catania said. That’s because the last-mile delivery software startup at the time employed 35 people, but the office at SouthPark Center could comfortably fit 100 workers. That said, OneRail wasn’t overzealous in moving into the office. In fact, the three-year-old company had been conservative.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Local nonprofit buys building near Orlando Health

The organization serves Orange, Osceola, Volusia and Seminole counties. The Veterans of Influence Awards will recognize military veterans who have made a significant achievement in their careers in the past year, have a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work, and are involved in our community.
SEMINOLE, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Startups at Lake Nona business accelerator show off 'pocket physical therapist,' fundraising goals and more

The future of exercise and nutrition was on display at a Dec. 9 event in Lake Nona. Lead Sports hosted the second demo day for its Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator since the accelerator launched in 2020. Five startups from around the world showcased their innovative wellness and sports technologies, and also shared their plans for 2022, including fundraising, job growth and big-name partnerships.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

OEP unveils 5-year plan for Orlando technology sector growth. Here’s what’s in it.

A plan to guide growth and maturation of the region’s tech sector is being finalized. Public/private economic development organization Orlando Economic Partnership on Dec. 8 announced it’s formulating a five-year strategic plan for the Orlando area’s innovation ecosystem. The plan is meant to foster the growth of technology-focused companies in the region and create new jobs.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

