The Chicago Bears fell to the Green Bay Packers 45-30 on Sunday night to drop to 4-9 on the season. Grant’s breakout game against the Packers was certainly a pleasant surprise. After being shipped to the Chicago Bears mid-season for a late-round pick, expectations were relatively low. For the most part, Grant had brought mixed reviews in the return game, with his solid returns mostly being canceled out by the yard lost from him regularly taking kickoff returns from several yards into his own end zone. Although I’m still not sold on keeping Grant long-term, he certainly showed his value on both offense and special teams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO